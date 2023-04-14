Matt Feiler has a new home. The offensive lineman, who played the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, has signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as reported by Rick Stroud at TampaBay.com.

Feiler signed a three-year $21 million deal with the Chargers in 2021. But the Lampeter-Strasburg grad was cut by the Chargers in March to save money and cap space after they re-signed offensive tackle Trey Pipkins.

Feiler, who played his college ball at Bloomsburg, started at right guard in all 33 games he played for the Chargers over the last two seasons.

Matt Feiler's stats via pro-football-reference.com

Prior to his time with the Chargers, Feiler, 30, was with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2017 through the 2020 season.

Feiler started at left guard for the Steelers during the 2020 season and right tackle in 2018 and 2019. He played in 45 games for the Steelers, starting 40.

The 6-6, 330-pound Feiler has been started 73 of the 78 games he has played in his NFL career.