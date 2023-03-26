Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter was the special guest at the 43rd annual Ephrata Lions Club Sports Card Show and Auction on Saturday, and he didn’t disappoint, as hundreds of fans lined up to meet Trotter and get items signed.

“It was always fun playing for the fans in Philly,” Trotter said. “People asked what my favorite memory playing in Philadelphia and I tell them it was when I was inducted into the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame.”

Trotter’s resume is as long as he is tall — 6-foot-1, for the record.

First team All-Pro in 2000, second team All-Pro in 2001. Four-time Pro Bowl selection (2000, 2001, 2004 and 2005). For his career, Trotter recorded 914 tackles (723 solo), 12.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.

“Getting to the NFC championship (after the 2001 season) and coming up short left a bad taste in our mouths,” the Stephen F. Austin graduate said. “We got the monkey off our backs, but we wanted to be the first team to bring a championship to Philly and we came up short.

“You can’t have five turnovers and expect to win the game, especially in the Super Bowl,” he continued. “I mean, you can’t win a regular season game with three turnovers, let alone the Super Bowl.”

Trotter was referring to the 2004 season, when the Eagles beat Atlanta in the NFC title game and made it to the Super Bowl, only to lose 24-21 on Feb. 6, 2005, to the New England Patriots and Tom Brady.

“We always say, ‘You can’t win if you’re not in the dance,’ ” Trotter lamented. “I never got to sack (Tom) Brady. He’s retired now and going to do his TV stuff.”

Trotter actually had three different stints with the Birds. He signed with the Eagles as a third-round pick in 1998 and played with them through the 2001 season.

In 2002 he signed with the Washington Redskins, where he played until 2003.

In 2004 he re-signed with Philadelphia, and helped lead the Birds to the Super Bowl. He stayed through 2006, played for Tampa Bay in 2007, and ultimately came out of retirement to finish his career after playing the 2009 season with the Eagles.

“People don’t understand that a football player’s years of service is very small and they have to do what is best for them and their family,” Trotter said.

Today, Trotter is in Real Estate in the New Jersey area and watching his son Jeremiah Jr. play for the Clemson Tigers.