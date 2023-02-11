There were many years when loving the Philadelphia Eagles meant heartache and disappointment. No one understands that better than a fan who attended his first game at Franklin Field.

Rick Gray used to listen to the exploits of Pete Retzlaff and Tommy McDonald on the radio in the 1950s, before his family owned a TV. The former Lancaster mayor would, years later, climb to the third floor of his house and adjust the antenna to get better reception for the Dick Vermeil Show.

For more than four decades, Gray has owned season tickets to the Birds. For 25 years, whether it was at Veterans Stadium or Lincoln Financial Field, he never missed a home game.

Rooting for the green and white wasn’t a choice for Gray. It was destiny.

“I was an Eagles fan long before I was mayor, and I’ll be an Eagles fan until I die,” said Gray, whose 12-year term as mayor ended in 2018. “My kids, it’s not what jersey you’re gonna wear. It’s what player’s jersey you’re gonna wear. No one would wear anything but the Eagles.”

As the Eagles prepared for today’s Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs at Glendale, Arizona, this past week, Gray sat in the Lancaster home he has shared with his wife, Gail, for more than 50 years and spoke about what it means to be a fan.

It’s a lifetime of ups and downs. It’s a sense of belonging.

The Eagles went 24 years between appearances in the big game before they lost to the New England Patriots in the 2005 Super Bowl. The Gray family gathered to watch that game, just as they will this weekend. That loss was tough to swallow.

“One of my grandkids said to me, ‘Don’t worry, Pop, there’s always next year,’ ” Gray said. “I said, ‘That’s easy for you to say. I’m running out of next years.’ ”

The Eagles were tantalizingly close during the tenure of coach Andy Reid, who will be on the opposite sideline with the Chiefs today. There were four consecutive NFC championship game appearances leading up to that Super Bowl defeat. The most personally disappointing moment for Gray might have been a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gray won the season ticket holders lottery that year. He was offered a chance to buy tickets to the 2003 Super Bowl if the Eagles won the NFC championship game. They were $400 each. He carried $800 in cash to the final game played at the Vet.

Everyone thought it was a sure thing. The Bucs had never won a game when the temperature before kickoff dipped below 40 degrees.

Until that cold winter day.

The Eagles flopped, and Gray brought the money home with him. He canceled the plane tickets he had reserved.

“My wife said, ‘Go home, count the $800. Go buy something you want. You’ll get over it,’ ” Gray said. “She was right. I did get over it. But we were sure we were going to the Super Bowl.”

Gray is often seen walking around Lancaster with his Eagles cap and scarf. The team’s fight song, “Fly, Eagles Fly,” was played at a Christmas tree lighting when he was mayor.

“Eagles” was the first word his grandkids could spell — just like the ubiquitous cheer during games: E-A-G-L-E-S. Gray used to slip each child a quarter, or maybe a piece of candy, and ask them to spell it again.

A lifetime of memories is at Gray’s fingertips.

He was in Buffalo when Randall Cunningham made the famous 95-yard touchdown pass to Fred Barnett.

He was at the Vet when Cunningham magically bounced off Carl Banks and hit Jimmie Giles for a TD against the New York Giants.

There are two jerseys in Gray’s rotation. One is a Cunningham throwback. The other is former lineman Jon Runyan.

You’d be amazed, he said, at how many compliments he gets for that Runyan jersey.

Gray and his sons, Evan and Jesse, have shared four season tickets since the Linc opened in 2003. Gail also attends the games.

They’ll either make the 90-minute drive or Gray will travel an hour by train for each home date. They spend road games texting each other instant reactions to whatever happens on TV.

“It gives you a real feeling of community,” Gray said. “Everybody’s all together. Every kind of person coming out of that stadium is in a great mood.”

The Eagles finally broke through by winning the 2018 Super Bowl, again facing the Patriots. They are slight favorites to claim their second championship in five years.

That’s a paradigm shift for the franchise. It took from 1960 until 2018 for the Birds to finally rule the NFL.

From the dreadful teams in the 1960s and ’70s to the mostly successful seasons in the 2000s, Gray has been there. The uniforms changed. The stadium changed. There were good times and bad.

“You’ve got to root for your team when they stink,” Gray said. “It’s like riding a motorcycle. You’ve got to ride in the rain to appreciate the sunny days.”

Another sunny day could arrive today. Even if it doesn’t, Gray will enjoy this ride. There’s nothing in his life that matches the emotions and the bonding that come with following the Birds.

“There’s only one team that ends the playoffs with a win,” he said. “I’d love if it was the Eagles. I’d be upset if it wasn’t. But I’ll still sleep pretty soundly. Because in the words of my grandson ...”

There’s always next year.