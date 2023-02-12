Steve and Julia Humma have known each other since they were 14 years old, and as they have grown together, so has their Philadelphia Eagles fandom.

The two have been married for four years and have a daughter together. They are both die-hard Eagles fans, as the basement of their East Petersburg home shows. There is one full wall painted white, green and black and a bar — which Steve built himself — decked out in Eagles flags.

On the bar top, a plastic covering that protects eight different Eagles-centric newspaper pages. One has the full roster of the 2018 Super Bowl champion team. Another has former Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Julia’s all-time favorite Eagles player, on full display. The pages, from newspapers in Bucks County, where both the Hummas grew up, date to 2006.

“We had to temperature-control the rooms that the pages were in,” Steve said on maintaining the old pages.

He also said he still asks family members and friends from his hometown to get any Eagles newspapers they can, especially for big moments like the 2018 Super Bowl win.

Steve Humma played football when he was young, and his wife grew up in a football family. Both have a deep understanding and passion for the game.

“There were times where I would watch Eagles games with her rather than my friends,” Steve said of Julia’s love and knowledge of the Eagles and football alike.

Both their families are Eagles season ticket holders, too, so they’ve been able to get to their fair share of games.

Steve’s first Eagles game was in 2006, when he saw the Birds on the road in Houston. His grandma kept the ticket and framed it for him, and it’s hanging on the wall. Julia’s first was a home game in 2005 against the then-San Diego Chargers. Her favorite Eagles memories are the tailgates that she would have with her family before games.

Steve, who is currently a member of the Lancaster Catholic football coaching staff, played college football at Ursinus college. While in Collegeville, he recalls doing a project on Philadelphia Eagles fans for his Anthropology 101 course. With it, he intended to explain the importance of the Eagles to their fans across the region.

“We talk about the Eagles as ‘we’ and ‘us’ because we’re so invested,” he said of them.

How invested is Humma?

After the Eagles emerged victorious in the 2018 Super Bowl, he said, he and his best friend got matching tattoos. They show the Super Bowl 52 logo next to the Eagles logo. Below, the ink reads, “We all we got, we all we need” — the Eagles’ team motto for that season.

Both the Hummas were in Bucks County when the Eagles won in 2018 and recall vividly the celebration that ensued in the streets after the game. They attended the championship parade, leaving around 4 a.m. to end up on the barrier right in front of where the players were giving their speeches.

“It was an awesome experience,” Julia said. “We weren’t able to get out once we got in, but it was worth it.”

Whether or not the Hummas attend another celebration if Philadelphia wins it all today, Steve says he will certainly need to converse with his best friend about what the next tattoo will be.

The family’s Super Bowl watch party will involve them hosting friends — but only friends who love football and the Eagles as much as they do.

“We care so much about football and the Eagles that we need equally minded people around us when we watch on Sundays,” Steve joked.

After all, certain conditions need to be observed.

“He is very superstitious,” Julia said of her husband’s evolving parameters for watching games.

She recalled a time where the Eagles were losing, and she had just entered the room where Steve was watching the game.

Philadelphia began putting points on the board, and Julia was no longer allowed to leave the room until the game was over.

The Eagles ended up winning.