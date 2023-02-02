When the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs meet in the Super Bowl Feb. 12, a streak which began with the first Super Bowl will remain intact.

There has been an alum from the Big 33 Classic all-star football game involved in every Super Bowl and three players and a team executive will keep that run going this year.

The Eagles' Miles Sanders and the Chiefs' Chad Henne, Frank Clark and Brett Veach all played in the Big 33 contest when they were high seniors.

Sanders, a running back, played for Pennsylvania in the 2016 game.

The Chiefs backup quarterback, Henne played for Pennsylvania in the 2004 contest. Henne is also an L-L League alum having graduated from Wilson.

Clark, a defensive end, was a member of the 2011 Ohio squad.

And Veach, the Chiefs general manager, played for PA in 1997.

The Big 33 game was first played in 1957. It has over the years featured Pennsylvania stars vs. a national team, Texas all-stars, Ohio all-Stars and in recent years Maryland all-stars.

Here's a link to the Big 33 site which lists the Big 33 alums for each Super Bowl.