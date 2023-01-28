When Bill and Kelly Sherr met, the first three questions that they asked were if either of them was married, had kids, or — in what Bill called a “deal breaker” — was a Dallas Cowboys fan.

The two have since married, bought a home in Warwick Township and merged their Philadelphia Eagles fandom. On the outside of their home, to the right of their front door, sits a small Eagles flag. On display inside the Sherr household, however, are pictures, jerseys, hats, game tickets and numerous other pieces of memorabilia.

“This isn’t even close to all of it,” Kelly said of the 40 or so items displayed.

She said that they have “tubs on tubs” of Eagles gear, and that she’s lost count of the number of pieces of Eagles memorabilia they own.

Their shared fandom will, of course, reach a fever pitch on Sunday as the Birds host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Bill Sherr says his favorite piece of memorabilia is a framed picture of his all-time favorite Eagles player, safety Brian Dawkins.

For his wife, it is their 3-year-old son, Carson — named after former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

While Wentz is no longer a member of the Eagles, the Sherrs’ appreciation of him will last a lifetime. The two decided to name their son after Wentz not just because of his play on the field, but because of his strong faith and the charity work he did within the Philadelphia community.

“When we knew we were having a boy, there were no other name ideas,” Kelly said.

“(Wentz) just seemed like an incredible guy,” Bill added.

When their little boy was born, Kelly shared a picture on Facebook, along with the reasoning behind the choice for his name. Among the responses she received was a congratulatory message from a very unlikely person — her favorite Eagles player, former running back Brian Westbrook.

“I remember reading the message and freaking out,” Kelly said of the moment she received it.

The Sherrs have agreed to wait until Carson turns 5 before they take him to Lincoln Financial Field for his first Eagles game, and they fervently hope that as he grows, he’ll continue the staunch fandom his parents have cultivated for Philadelphia’s football team.

“If he ends up a Cowboys fan, it’ll be time for him to move out,” Bill said jokingly.

For his part, young Carson already knows and repeats the Eagles team chant, and he cannot sleep at night without his Eagles blanket.

Kelly grew up a die-hard Eagles fan, but was also a fan of the game of football itself. When she and her husband first met, they used the sport as a common conversation point.

Bill says his own Eagles fandom began when he was a boy, when he would visit his father on the weekends. Since there was no cable television for him to watch, his only viewing options were Penn State football on Saturday and Eagles football on Sunday.

He has been a season ticket holder for the Eagles since the late 1990s and owns a piece of turf from the old Veterans Stadium, which hosted the Eagles before Lincoln Financial Field was built. Bill attended opening night of the current stadium on Sept. 8, 2003, when the Eagles welcomed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their new home.

The Sherrs were in Philadelphia together in 2018 when the Eagles won the first Super Bowl title in franchise history, and they were able to be a part of a celebration for the team they’d been lifelong fans of.

The two are hopeful they’ll be able to add Super Bowl tattoos to their ever-growing list of Eagles fan items if Philadelphia is able to run the gauntlet to its second Super Bowl title.

“Hopefully the next addition will be matching Super Bowl tats,” Kelly said.