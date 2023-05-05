The 110s nearly broke Jose Barbon. He made the required time for a few before his legs started to feel heavy and his will started to fade.

This was harder than high school. Way harder. The Conestoga Valley grad was two weeks into his football career at Temple and he wasn’t sure he could make it through a third.

“I thought I was in good shape,” Barbon said. “Then I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this again.’”

Those summer tests are always the worst. Fifteen grueling sprints from one goalpost to the other in oppressive heat. They’re not about football, or even fitness, really. They’re about desire.

Barbon’s doubt was brief, only a flicker along his improbable road. Deep down he knew he could never give up. The game means too much to him.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound wide receiver spent five seasons at Temple anddidn’t become their most prolific pass catcher until he was a redshirt junior. As he kept practicing and waiting his turn, he hoped one moment was coming. The one that arrived last weekend.

Barbon’s phone finally rang after seven rounds and 259 selections in the NFL draft. He was offered a free agent contract, an invitation to camp and a longshot chance to make a roster.

“Congratulations,” the voice on the other end told him, “you’re a Cowboy.”

The Dallas Cowboys.

“America’s team,” Barbon said. “You can’t disappoint.”

A special athlete

Barbon used to carry around a ring with a set of index cards when he returned to CV’s weight room in the offseason. Gerad Novak, Barbon’s former coach, asked about it.

On those cards was every formation Temple used. Barbon — one of a couple area players to get an NFL call over the weekend, along with Cedar Crest grad/Maryland kicker Chad Ryland (New England) and Millersville defensive lineman Tyler Tate (Pittsburgh) — memorized his route and the routes of the other receivers just in case he was shifted around.

He’d lift weights, pause for a second, and study those cards.

“He has always been that way,” Novak said. “If you asked him to do something, he’d do whatever it took to become a better player.”

Barbon always liked football. He grew up rooting for the Steelers and idolizing Troy Polamalu. He tried to join an organized team in fifth grade but missed the sign-up deadline and was forced to wait another year.

Sixth grade was when he first put on a helmet and shoulder pads. He played defense, mostly safety, that initial season before becoming a running back and two-way standout as a seventh-grader.

Novak returned as CV’s coach when Barbon was a sophomore. It was fortuitous timing for both of them. Barbon was ready to join the varsity and Novak was blessed with an all-world talent to guide.

One play in particular sticks in Novak’s mind. It was the type of play even a veteran coach doesn’t forget.

CV was visiting Solanco and it was late in the first half. Novak put Barbon on the single receiver side, hoping to get man coverage and spring him for a last-second score. Solanco called timeout and went into a prevent defense. Barbon caught a 5-yard hitch and took it the distance anyway.

“He basically beat four guys in his third of the field to score a touchdown for us,” Novak said. “He had breakaway speed. Defenders would be 7 or 8 yards off and he would run right past them.”

Recruiters were interested in moving Barbon to defensive back in college. He refused. He knew which position was right for him. He practiced catching the ball. He refined his routes. He committed those index cards to memory.

Barbon never played anywhere but receiver at Temple.

“You just knew he was a special athlete,” Novak said. “If he continued to work hard and became a student of the game, he’d have the ability to play at the Division I level and possibly the NFL. Hopefully that dream will come true for him.”

A long wait

Once Barbon made it past those summer workouts at Temple, he faced another problem: the depth chart. There were several experienced receivers ahead of him.

Barbon sat out as a freshman. He caught 18 passes in his first season and eight more in the next. It wasn’t until he was a redshirt sophomore, his fourth year on campus, that he became a bigger part of the offense.

“Things have never been handed to me,” said Barbon, who ran 40 yards in 4.47 seconds before the draft. “I’ve always been a hard worker.”

Temple overhauled its coaching staff prior to last season. Stan Drayton was named head coach and Jafar Williams was installed as receivers coach. Williams was immediately impressed with Barbon.

“This guy has unbelievable ball skills,” Williams said. “He’s fast enough to get by people, but he also has spatial awareness on the field. He has a knack for getting open. He understands coverages.”

The stats quickly piled up and Williams began to wonder if Barbon, who still had one more year of eligibility, was going to stay. The CV grad grabbed 72 receptions for 918 yards in 12 games. He decided to go pro.

There were 33 receivers selected in the draft. The Cowboys took one, South Carolina’s Jalen Brooks, in the seventh round. He’s one of the many players standing between Barbon and having the star on his helmet.

Williams said the best way for Barbon to make the 53-man roster is on special teams. The receiver must prove he can help the Cowboys in a variety of ways. Then, perhaps, he can start catching passes.

“He’s just got the right mindset; he’s built the right way,” Williams said. “None of those external distractions ever affect Jose. He’s a grinder. He comes in, he punches the clock, he gets his work done.”

Barbon will spend some time at home in Lancaster before joining the Cowboys for rookie mini-camp later this month.

A chance

Undrafted free agents usually don’t make the team. They have to compete with veterans and the players who were drafted ahead of them. The Cowboys signed 13 players after the final pick was called. Four are receivers.

Those who know Barbon best know better than to count him out.

“This is something he’s always dreamt about doing,” Novak said. “Whatever the people who are trying to get him ready for this level tell him to do, he’s going to work at it 24/7 to make sure he makes an impression on the Cowboys.”

If it doesn’t work out in Dallas, there’s potential to play in the USFL or XFL. Prospects have more opportunities than ever to prove their worth.

Williams is betting that Barbon will stick.

“Jose is going to make a roster,” Williams said. “He’ll keep on defying all the odds. Hopefully in five years, you’ll look back and say, ‘Wow, they got this guy out of Temple that has turned into a pretty good player.’ ”

Long odds have never been a problem for Barbon. That’s one reason his phone rang. He doesn’t quit.