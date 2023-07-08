College football games are less than two months away. Practice is less than one month away. The talking and writing and ranking is gathering steam, marked by the arrival of Phil Steele’s Preseason Magazine, which ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit calls the “official beginning of the season.’’

Here’s some of what people are saying:

*There’s a strong consensus on a preseason top five of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama and Penn State. The Lions are fifth according to Steele, Bill Connelly’s S&P plus and 24/7 Sports, which means that, yes, they’re top five in the country but only third in their division of their conference.

*More on that story: This is more of a gambling analysis-type thing, but the consensus over/under on Penn State regular-season wins is in the 9-to-10 range.

The Action Network’s Collin Wilson, who does win totals based on power ratings, has five teams - Alabama, Georgia, Louisville (!), Michigan and Washington - with 12 wins.

Among the 12 teams Wilson has at 11 wins are Clemson, Florida State, Wisconsin (!!) and Ohio State. Among the 10 teams with 10 wins are the Maryland Terrapins (!!!), the consensus fourth-best team in the Big Ten East.

That’s right, Wilson has Maryland as a slight favorite over Penn State Nov. 4 at College Park. He’s not the only one, despite the fact that Penn State beat the Terps 30-0 last year, and won its last three trips to Maryland by a combined 156-17.

A lot of this has to do with returning quarterbacks, which seems a bit simplistic. Maryland has Taulia Tagovailoa, but it had him last year, when it didn’t beat a good team.

Washington returns the Indiana transfer Michael Penix and 15 starters, and enters 2023 on a seven-game winning streak including three ranked opponents. The Huskies also have a November stretch of at USC, Utah at home, and at Oregon State which was 10-3 last year.

Louisville should be pretty good in ex-Purdue coach Jeff Brohm’s first year, but not 12-win good, with Florida State and at Clemson on the schedule.

*As my man David Jones of Penn Live pointed out last week, Penn State is a Big Ten-best 51-34-3 against the spread over the past seven seasons. That figure is third in the Power Five, and barely so, behind Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

That goes against the Nittany Lions’ historic reputation as a bad bet, which was supposedly because Joe Paterno refused to run up the score (not really the reason), and because Penn State’s line got a “name-brand,’’ penalty from Vegas (somestimes the reason).

The name-brand thing is gone. Oddsmaking (and betting) have gotten more sophisticated, and Penn State is perceived differently now. The ATS figure actually makes sense, if you think about it.

All the narrow Franklin-Era losses to Ohio State, for example, have been wins against the spread.

The Lions were only a three-point favorite at Auburn last year. The 2021 season opener was a six-point win at Wisconsin as a five-point underdog.

Last season, the oddsmakers and most everybody else wrote Penn State off after its measuring-stick losses to Ohio State and Michigan.

They promptly won and covered five of their last six, all as a double-figure favorite, with the one exception a push over Michigan State, 35-16 as a 19-point favorite. Recall that the Lions were a one-point underdog to Utah in the Rose Bowl.

*Two Penn State players, OT Olu Fashanu and CB Kalen King, are first-team All-America according to Steele and many others. DE Chop Robinson and LB Abdul Carter made Steele’s third team and RB Nick Singleton the fourth team.

One quick-and-dirty measure of a program, according to me, is the number of players on the roster that every other program in the country would want now, for this season, rather than long-term potential.

Penn State’s 2016 team, which won the Big Ten, arguably had just one, Saquon Barkley. The current team, it says here, has six, the above five plus DE Dani Dennis-Sutton. That’s a lot.

Carter might have the biggest upside of the bunch, which brings us to a description of him from Many Diaz, Penn State’s very quotable defensive coordinator:

“I call it the Matrix moment, when the game slows down and you see the 0s and 1s floating in space,’’ Diaz told Sports Illustrated’s Mark Wogenrich.

“That’s when you begin to realize you don’t have to do things with a cape on. The game becomes slower and much more simple, which, for a guy with (Carter’s) short-area quickness, will become even scarier."