Penn State football head coach James Franklin visited Manheim Township High School last week, according to Manheim Township police.

Franklin stopped to take a picture with the school’s resource officer while visiting campus Friday, police said in a news release.

It was not immediately clear why Franklin visited Manheim Township, though Blue Streaks wide receiver Anthony Ivey, listed as a four-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports, verbally committed to Penn State last October. Ivey is the 18th-ranked wide receiver in the nation and the sixth-ranked player in Pennsylvania in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports.

Attempts to reach a spokesperson for the high school were not immediately successful.

The fourth-ranked Nittany Lions are 4-0 so far this season. They next face unranked Indiana (2-2) at home on Saturday.