Penn State head coach James Franklin, left, and a Manheim Township High School resource officer

 Manheim Township Police Department

Penn State football head coach James Franklin visited Manheim Township High School last week, according to Manheim Township police.

Franklin stopped to take a picture with the school’s resource officer while visiting campus Friday, police said in a news release.

It was not immediately clear why Franklin visited Manheim Township, though Blue Streaks wide receiver Anthony Ivey, listed as a four-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports, verbally committed to Penn State last October. Ivey is the 18th-ranked wide receiver in the nation and the sixth-ranked player in Pennsylvania in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports.

Attempts to reach a spokesperson for the high school were not immediately successful.

The fourth-ranked Nittany Lions are 4-0 so far this season. They next face unranked Indiana (2-2) at home on Saturday.

