This week’s column begins where last week’s, on the Saudi/LIV/PGA Tour mess in men’s golf, ended:

“If you’re thinking, relax, it’s only golf, give me a reason why your favorite sport couldn’t be next.”

Let’s think for a minute about what sport could be next. Say, a sport where the players are something like independent contractors, their movement newly unrestrained and their compensation newly substantial.

A sport in which the compensation comes from third parties whose motivation to invest has nothing to do with profit or loss.

A sport with a new financial model and no guardrails, no salary cap, no collective bargaining, and no player’s union. A sport that Americans are so nuts about that foreign investment, and certainly foreign investment from criminals against humanity, would leave a much deeper wound that golf.

A sport like major college football.

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund created the LIV Golf Tour two years ago, and began offering golfers life-changing money to leave the PGA Tour. Some of the world’s best players, enough to make a dent, took the deal.

The PGA Tour at first feigned horror, commissioner Jay Monahan calling the Saudi cash “blood money,’’ and vowing that players who’d defected could never return. Two weeks ago, Monahan about-faced, announcing a stunning merger with LIV that may kick in next year and could change everything: Limited-field tournaments, no-cut tournaments, guaranteed money, and a goofy tacked-on team element.

It would be bad for golf no matter where the money was coming from.

Congress and the Justice Department are investigating the deal, perhaps because as part of it, the PGA Tour and the Saudis have agreed to stop suing each other.

Congressman John Garamendi, a California Democrat, has introduced a bill that would strip the Tour of its corporate tax exemption.

In college football (and, to a lesser extent, college basketball) the money comes through players marketing their name, image and likeness. To the surprise of no one, the NIL thing has become a recruiting tool, and it happened it like 15 minutes.

The potential for boosters to run the sport is obvious, and may already be starting to happen. It’s why a contingent from the Southeastern Conference, including Nick Saban, spent the first days of June in Washington, lobbying lawmakers is favor of legislation creating the aforementioned guardrails.

What guardrails could stop the Saudis? They’ve already bought into Formula One auto racing and big-league soccer. Their recent offer to Lionel Messi, arguably soccer’s GOAT, was for a reported $500 million, to play in a Saudi in-house league.

Messi ultimately rebuffed that offer to play in the American MLS, for a contract that will pay him about $60 million per year, plus deals with adidas and Apple and part ownership of the MLS Miami franchise, and he’ll consult with the Saudis, a side gig, for a reported $20 million annually.

So what does all this have to do with college football?

Everything.

Notre Dame president John Jenkins and outgoing AD Jack Swarbrick wrote a recent New York Times op-ed piece in which they predicted that college football teams in the future will only be “associated” with the educational institutions they represent, and that the real money, the real player-to-benefactor connection, will come from corporate or other mega-wealthy interests.

The answer is the players unionizing and coledctive bargaining for a piece of the TV money, perhaps with a salary cap.

That will take time, and impetus from non-govermental actors. College football’s Marvin Miller hasnt yet shown himself.

For now, you want that five-star QB? Call the Saudis, who will will blow away anyone’s offer.

Could that really happen? That’s the wrong question.

How could it not happen is the right one.