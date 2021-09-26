Clemson is 2-2 after losing in overtime to N.C. State Saturday.

Ohio State has lost at home to Oregon and labored more than it’s accustomed to in getting past Minnesota (which lost to Bowling Green Saturday) and Tulsa.

Oklahoma is 4-0, but barely escaped against Tulane (!), Nebraska and West Virginia.

Alabama - let’s not get carried away, but even Alabama - allowed 440 yards, 245 rushing yards, committed 11 penalties and barely survived at Florida Sept. 18.

The top shelf of college football, small and remote in recent years, has become wobbly and perhaps even vacant.

Can you say, or even think, parity?

It’s still September, too early to draw conclusions, although that’s never stopped anyone before. Seriously, have the four teams mentioned above, the top-shelfers of the playoff era, ever looked this shaky, this often before conference play even gets serious?

We’re all familiar with changes to the playing field of late - loosening of transfer and redshirt rules, the ability of college players to market their identities, the NCAA decreeing that 2020 did not count, in eligibility terms, for anybody, etc.

James Franklin hinted at an apparent truth that has emerged from all that Sept. 22 when he said “we lost Micah (Parsons) last year because of the way the season was handled by the Big Ten.”

It appears, looking at the FBS landscape in the last year, as if almost all the elite players who were obvious NFL draftees left college football, and everybody else stayed.

You can see how that might impact the programs that have all those elite players.

Beyond that, everything is accelerated.

Clemson QB D. J. Uiagalelei, No. 112 in FBS in passing efficiency, has his own national Dr. Pepper commercial.

Spencer Rattler, the Oklahoma QB and preseason Heisman favorite, has been better than Uiagalelei, but not that much.

Rattler has signed with celebrity agent Leigh Steinberg’s company. He has a personal logo, will record a greeting or voice mail for a fee, has an endorsement deal with a fast-food chicken restaurant chain, and signed $150 autographs this summer at a memorabilia convention.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

I’m less sure that there’s nothing wrong with this:

The former No. 1 player in the high school class of 2022 was Ohio State quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers. Ewers is from Texas, a state that still prohibits athletes from profiting from their name, image, and likeness, so Ewers skipped his entire senior year of high school to enroll at Ohio State this fall.

Kids want to play, get famous, get paid, now, if not sooner.

Ohio State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope tried to take the field as part of a personnel group in which he sometimes plays during Saturday’s game with Akron. A teammate waved Pope off. Pope removed his jersey, threw his gloves into the stands and left. Just bailed out, during a game.

"One of the hard things is that you have to play certain guys,’’ Ohio State coach Ryan Day said afterward. That’s always been a hard thing.

“You have to make some decisions on who's playing in those games. And you just really count on the guys to still be great teammates if they're not getting on the field."

Day sounded like a man getting a harsh dose of new realities.

“In today's day and age, guys can leave (after) four games because they can redshirt," Day said. "And if they want to go enter the portal, that's their prerogative. And, you know, I have a hard time with that, …’’

We’re in the first, baby steps down this path. Conclusions seem unwise.

The biggest stars in this sport are coaches. That isn’t changing.

But maybe these rich men with gargantuan personalities and ambitions and work habits are going to have to loosen their grip a little.

And maybe the top shelf will get a little bigger.