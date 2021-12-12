Voting for the Heisman Trophy is an honor, and a responsibility, and an opportunity.

Sort of.

The honor is limited by the electorate’s size; 870 people get votes.

The responsibility is limited because - let’s be honest - the Heisman is less of a big deal than it’s ever been.

The opportunity is to say something about the sport, and I’m afraid I’ve limited myself there. Again.

Which is to say that for the fifth straight year, I picked a quarterback, and for the fifth straight year, I’m not crazy about it.

Before we go there, the following are the players I seriously considered:

Iowa center Tyler Lindenbaum. Played defense as a freshman. Now a junior, he may be the best player in the country at his position by a bigger margin than anyone else. Leads the world in YouTube searches by line–play geeks.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Perhaps not as quite as freakish an edge rusher as recent-vintage Ohio State DEs Joey and Nick Bosa and Chase Young, but, arguably, a better three-down player. Also a leader of Michigan’s resurgence.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson. Maybe the best pure football player in the country, with instincts at least equal to his physical talent. Insane numbers - 15.5 sacks (as an LB) and 31.5 tackles for loss (no one else had more than 22).

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis. This was my pick halfway through the season. At 6-6, 340 and running a 4.8 40, Davis exemplified a defense that seemed like the college version of the ‘85 Bears. You probably know how that turned out, though.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Completed 68 percent of his passes for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns and four interceptions. As a first-year starter, working with, for most of the year, and as bizarre as it sounds given the team he plays for, a bad offensive line.

The Heisman is supposed to be for, “Outstanding performance which best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity. Winners epitomize great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work.”

Which is to say it’s ill-defined, deliberately and correctly, not necessarily an award for the best or most valuable player.

In defense of Saquon Barkley’s candidacy in 2018, Mike DeCourcy wrote in the Sporting News that the trophy should go to the player, above all others. “whose presence in a game screams more loudly: YOU MUST WATCH THIS.”

If that guy is out there this year, I’ve missed him.

“Above all others,’’ is the key phrase. At each offensive skill position, there was not one guy but a small handful. It was a great year for defenders and I wanted to vote for one, but, again, I couldn’t find the guy.

So we waited for a “Heisman moment.’’

Young delivered one.

In the biggest game of the year, against a defense that had been, until that day, utterly dominant and, we all believed, historically great, Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns.

Before the SEC championship game, Georgia’s defense had allowed one non-garbage-time touchdown all year. Again, in its week-10 meeting with Tennessee, Georgia allowed a TD in a competitive game situation for the first and only time in the regular season.

Alabama scored three TDs and a field goal against that defense in four consecutive possessions.

Nick Saban had something to do with that. So did our boy Bill O’Brien, and Bama’s receivers and an O-line that somehow rediscovered pass blocking, against a front seven of NFL apprentices, after allowing seven sacks to Auburn the previous week.

But no individual had as much to do with it as Young. His performance changed the playoff, and blew up the narrative of the season.

So he wins. My Ballot: 1. Young, 2. Hutchinson, 3. Anderson.

Not that I’m thrilled about it.