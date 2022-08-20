Next year, the Big Ten becomes a multi-billion-dollar sports-entertainment monolith.

This year, though, it’s just another football season. It may, or may not, go something like this:

(The order of teams below reflects predicted order of finish, last to first.)

West Division

7. Illinois. Last year: 5-7, 4-5. Coach: Bret Bielema (second year at Illinois, 14th overall, 103-65). Returning: 13 starters (seven offense, six defense).

Outlook: Every team in the West seems flawed but not hopeless. It’s possible to imagine all seven teams contending.

Bielema, I suspect, is a sneaky-elite coach who will eventually get it going here. Not this year, though. Illinois loses most of the OL, a good kicker and punter, and key pieces of what was a surprisingly good defense.

6. Northwestern. Last year: 3-9, 1-8. Coach: Pat Fitzgerald (17th year, 109-90). Returning: 14 starters (nine offense, five defense).

Outlook: The Wildcats’ pattern under Fitzgerald has been to bounce emphatically back from bad years, and Northwestern will certainly be better. Four starters and 110 career starts are back on the OL, a good sign.

But the Cats were truly bad last year. They lost to 3-9 Duke, beat only Rutgers in the conference and were blown out six times. Better is not the same as good.

5. Minnesota. Last year: 9-4, 6-3. Coach: P.J. Fleck (sixth year at Minnesota, 35-23, 10th overall, 65-45). Returning: 12 starters (six offense, six defense).

Outlook: Last year, Fleck welcomed a ton of returning contributors, plus a bunch of transfers and players who missed 2020 due to COVID/injuries. Minny seemed a a live sleeper in the West and came close to living up to it, with the goofy exception of a home loss to Bowling Green as a 31-point favorite.

QB Tanner Morgan, 27-12 as a starter, has been in college since 2017. He’s as bald as, and looks as old has, his head coach.

The team seems slightly worse than last year, although the schedule again looks manageable.

4. Iowa. Last year: 10-4, 7-2. Coach: Kirk Ferentz (24th year, 178-110). Returning: 14 starters (seven offense, seven defense).

Outlook: The Hawkeyes did it with mirrors last year, not for the first time. It’s not easy to win 10 games with one of the worst offenses in the Power Five, while being outgained by 60 yards/game. Iowa ended the year with losses to Ohio State for the B10 title (42-3) and 20-17 to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

This edition looks like your usual Iowa, although the schedule, including crossovers with Michigan and Ohio State, might be a bit dicier.

3. Nebraska. Last year: 3-9, 1-8. Coach: Scott Frost (fifth year at Nebraska, 15-29, seventh year overall, 34-36). Returning: 12 starters (seven offense, five defense).

Outlook: Nebraska played Iowa week 12 last year. Iowa was 10-2, ranked 17th and about to win the division. The Huskers, 3-8, were favored, led 21-9 heading to the fourth quarter, and, yes, found a way to lose.

So went a truly bizarre 2021. The Huskers outscored and outgained their opponents. Eight of the nine losses were by one score, and the other was by nine points to Ohio State.

Too often, the culprit was Nebraska’s spectacularly inept special teams. Frost, fighting for his career, has hired a special teams coordinator for the first time.

I know. You’ve heard this before. But the Huskers are going to be better.

2. Purdue. Last year: 9-4, 6-3. Coach: Jeff Brohm (sixth year at Purdue, 28-29, ninth overall, 58-39). Returning: 14 starters (seven offense, seven defense)

Outlook: The Boilermakers won five of six to end 2021, with the lone loss to Ohio State. That streak included a bowl defeat of Tennessee, an 11-point defeat of No. 5 Michigan State as a three-point underdog, and regular-season-ending blowouts of Northwestern and Indiana.

Brohm can coach offense and especially the passing game, and has a legit QB to start with in senior Aidan O’Connell. The defense, a pleasant surprise last year, will sorely miss DE George Karlaftis, who figures to start for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The opener with Penn State, at home, looms large for both sides.

1. Wisconsin. Last year: 9-4, 6-3. Coach: Paul Chryst (eighth year at Wisconsin, 65-23, 11th overall, 84-42). Returning: Eight starters (five offense, three defense).

Outlook: The returning-starter numbers are a little deceptive; this is a program with talent and depth. The Badgers have a great offensive line, a great RB (Braelon Allen), and a QB (Graham Mertz) who’s had some moments.

Definitely some holes to fill on defense. The schedule looks workable. This is an unenthusiastic pick; I can honestly see any of the top five winning the division.

East Division

7. Indiana. Last year: 2-10, 0-9. Coach: Tom Allen (sixth year, 26-32). Returning: 12 starters (five offense, seven defense).

Outlook: Exactly a year ago, this was the No. 17 team in the country. I wasn’t buying that then, and don’t see a reason to believe this team is even as good. Allen’s magic seems to have waned a bit, and the Hoosiers appear to be a distant seventh in the East in the recruiting wars.

6. Rutgers. Last year: 5-8, 2-7. Coach: Greg Schiano (third year in second stint at Rutgers, 8-14, 14th year overall, 76-81). Returning: 12 starters (six offense, six defense).

Outlook: The Scarlet Knights started 3-0 and gave Michigan a fight week four before losing the thread.

Blue-chip recruit Noah Wimsatt probably gets the QB job after a no-appearance redshirt year, although Manheim Central grad Evan Simon is a factor.

Similar to Maryland, except a year behind in Schiano’s third season.

5. Michigan State. Last year: 11-2, 7-2. Coach: Mel Tucker (third year at Michigan State, 13-7, fourth year overall, 18-14). Returning: 14 starters (five offense, nine defense).

Outlook: I’m not sold on Sparty, unlike the MSU administration, which gave Tucker an insane 10-year, $95 million contract.

The offense was carried by RB Kenneth Walker, a Wake Forest transfer now in the NFL. All five O-line starters are gone.

The pass defense was awful, a weakness fully leveraged last year only by Ohio State (which beat the Spartans 56-7) and Purdue (40-29).

4. Maryland. Last year: 7-6, 3-6. Coach: Mike Locksley (fourth year at Maryland, 13-23, eighth year overall, 15-49). Returning: 16 starters (nine offense, seven defense).

Outlook: A dangerous team, maybe a sleeper. Got seven wins out of an injury-decimated 2021.

The Terps have the QB (Taulia Tagovailoa) and a lot of dudes that can run (like WR Rakim Jarrett). Locksley can recruit, and in his fourth year, the talent base is getting there.

3. Penn State. Last year: 7-6, 4-5. Coach: James Franklin (ninth year at Penn State, 67-34, 12th year overall, 91-49). Returning: 11 starters (seven offense, four defense).

Outlook: We’ll take a complete look at the Nittany Lions next week. For now, cue the broken record: Offensive line, running game, blah, blah, blah, …

2. Michigan. Last year: 12-2, 8-1. Coach: Jim Harbaugh (eighth year at Michigan, 61-24, 12th year overall, 90-45). Returning: 13 starters (nine offense, four defense).

Outlook: Weirdly, the breakthrough 2021 season did not clarify the QB battle between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy. Still, Michigan has a great OL and an elite group of offensive playmakers.

The defense is another issue, with some great ones moving on and just four starters back.

1. Ohio State. Last year: 11-2, 8-1. Coach: Ryan Day (fifth year, 34-4). Returning: 14 starters (six offense, eight defense).

Outlook: The Buckeyes have the best group of skill position players in the country, led by QB C.J. Stroud. O-line should be good, if perhaps not great.

The defense wasn’t good enough the last couple of years, which is why Day hired coordinator Jim Knowles away from Oklahoma State.

If the D is 80 percent as good as the O, Ohio State will win the Big Ten and make the CFB playoff.