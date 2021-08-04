2020: 2-5. Best win: 27-24 at archrival Michigan as a 22-point underdog. The Spartans also beat Northwestern then ranked 11th, 29-20 as a 13-point underdog. Worst loss: 38-27 to Rutgers at home as an 11-point favorite.

Starters back: 16 (nine offense, seven defense).

By the numbers: Points for/against, 126-246; yards for/against, 2312/2777. FPI: #45 in the country, #5 in Big Ten East. Phil Steele: #87 in the country, #7 in B10 East.

Schedule: (69th-toughest in FBS by opponents’ 2017 W-L) Sept. 3, at Northwestern; Sept. 11, Youngstown St.; Sept. 18, at Miami; Sept. 25, Nebraska; Oct. 2, Western Kentucky; Oct. 9, at Rutgers; Oct. 16, at Indiana; Oct. 30, Michigan; Nov. 6, at Purdue; Nov. 13, Maryland; Nov. 20, at Ohio St.; Nov. 27, Penn St.

Coach: Mel Tucker, second year (2-5 at MSU, 7-12 overall).

Quotable: Tucker at Indy, on welcoming 33 new players (recruits, transfers, etc.): “There wasn't a lot of sharp elbows in that locker room. We knew we needed some more good players. We knew we needed to gain ground and it was just a matter of, come on in, let's show you how we do it here. And the new players embraced that. The existing players taught that.”

Outlook: Both the Spartans’ wins were upsets, Michigan and Northwestern, and they led Penn State 21-10 on the road at halftime of the season finale (before losing 39-24).

There’s a real quarterback competition, between Anthony Russo, a former Temple and Archbishop Wood H.S. player who transferred in, and R-freshman Peyton Thorne.

Veteran Rocky Lombardi started most of last year, but transferred to Northern Illinois. Thorne started the Penn State game, due to an injury to Lombardi, and threw for 324 yards.

As of a week ago, Tucker was saying the battle was close and undecided, but a starter would be announced before the season opener.

This program has taken a hit, with COVID coming just after the retirement of head coach Mark Dantonio, the winningest coach in program history.

The good news is there’s some experience and depth. The running game was putrid last year (2.7 yards/carry) but the entire offensive line two-deep and the top four RBs return.

Trips to Northwestern and Miami weeks one and three don’t figure to help.

Prediction: 4-8, 2-7.