Remember when the Big Ten’s big football issue was the weakness of the Western Division?

Fun times.

Remember when Notre Dame signing its own TV deal, in 1991, was seen as the end of competitive balance in college football?

“This isn’t a recruiting tool,’’ wrote Gannett columnist Mike Lopresti at the time. “This is a whole hardware store.’’

Again, those were the days.

Notre Dame’s TV deal has turned out to be not such a big deal, since, to extend Lopresti’s metaphor, the location of the hardware store has turned out to be more important than the inventory.

The Big Ten’s monster announcement, last week, that it was adding USC and UCLA in 2024 might not reroute Earth’s orbit, either.

We’ve been hearing for decades that major college football is headed inexorably toward a universe comprising just four superconferences.

The reality is even more Darwinian than that; the Power Five is now likely a Power Two, the SEC and the Big Ten, in terms of brand-name teams, recruiting and, of course and emphatically, TV money.

The SEC now has Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, LSU and Saban. The Big Ten has USC, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and, critically, the New York, Los Angeles and Chicago media markets.

For Penn State, the news is probably more good than bad. Unless you’re a member of the tennis or swimming team on a five-hour flight to Los Angeles.

This is about football, and the train is leaving the station with the Nittany Lions on board.

Left back at the station is Notre Dame, the sport’s most venerable name and, of late, one of its best 10 programs.

It has a quasi-membership in the ACC that would require some legal untangling, but that’s all it would require.

When the new network broadcast deals are consummated over the next couple years, the Big Ten’s remuneration is expected to reach into the billions, or four times what the ACC currently pulls in.

Notre Dame has its own TV deal, with NBC, worth a quaint $15 million annually.

Which is why, according to multiple reports and recognition of the new reality, Notre Dame is spending Independence Day weekend considering giving up its long-held and treasured independence.

The Irish aren’t going to SEC, and not only because there’s no reason to believe they’ve been asked. That marriage makes little cultural or academic or geographic sense for either party.

Where else do they fit?

Imagine a 2024 Big Ten of Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana, and Illinois/Purdue in the Eastern half, and USC, UCLA, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue/Illinois and, say, Oregon (surely now new-home shopping) in the Western half.

That may not be the alignment, of course. There may not even be divisions. But you have to admit, it works: four non-conference games or a crossover, much better competitive parity between East and West, rivalries, likely multiple playoff berths most years, etc.

Which is why, it says here, that sooner or later, Notre Dame will join the Big Ten.