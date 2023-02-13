Following the Kansas Chiefs Super Bowl win Sunday, KC quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement. Henne has been Patrick Mahomes' backup for the last four seasons. That stint included three Super Bowl appearances and two championships.

In those four years, he stepped in for an injured Mahomes on numerous occasions, including in the two videos below.

Here's the touchdown pass Henne threw to Travis Kelce to culminate a 98-yard drive in the Chiefs' Division Round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21.

Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne announced his retirement on IG following the SB win. One of his all-time highlights was this touchdown drive in the divisional round. pic.twitter.com/gYjZvTIuEh — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) February 13, 2023

And here is Henne sealing a win against Cleveland in 2019 with a scramble on a third-and-14 play.

#Chiefs QB Chad Henne has retired following Super Bowl LVII after a 15-year career.Henne stepped up for an injured Mahomes in both the 2019 Super Bowl run and the 2022 Super Bowl run. In 2019 he secured a win vs the #Browns In 2022, he led a 98-yard TD drive vs the #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/y9sms8E2wS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 13, 2023

Henne was selected out of Michigan by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2008 draft. He played four seasons for the Dolphins and five for the Jaguars before joining KC.

For his career, Henne, a Wilson grad, completed 1,200 of 2015 passes (59%) in the regular season, and threw for 60 touchdowns.

Chad Henne's stats via pro-reference-football.com