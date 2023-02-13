Steelers Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

Following the Kansas Chiefs Super Bowl win Sunday, KC quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement. Henne has been Patrick Mahomes' backup for the last four seasons. That stint included three Super Bowl appearances and two championships.

In those four years, he stepped in for an injured Mahomes on numerous occasions, including in the two videos below.

Here's the touchdown pass Henne threw to Travis Kelce to culminate a 98-yard drive in the Chiefs' Division Round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21.

And here is Henne sealing a win against Cleveland in 2019 with a scramble on a third-and-14 play.

Henne was selected out of Michigan by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2008 draft. He played four seasons for the Dolphins and five for the Jaguars before joining KC.

For his career, Henne, a Wilson grad, completed 1,200 of 2015 passes (59%) in the regular season, and threw for 60 touchdowns.

Chad Henne's stats via pro-reference-football.com

