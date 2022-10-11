Raiders Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Matthew Wright (19) and holder Tommy Townsend (5) watch Wright's 59-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

The Kansas City Chiefs rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 Monday night, as reported by the Associated Press. 

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce. And kicker Matthew Wright, a Lampeter-Strasburg grad, added six points, a field goal and three extra points, for KC.

Wright helped Chiefs change the momentum when he kicked a 59-yard field goal on the last play of the first half cutting the Raiders lead to 20-10.

Here's video of Wright's kick. The audio is in Spanish.

Wright's kick was career best, a Chiefs record and an Arrowhead Stadium record.

Wright was kicking in his second game for the Chiefs replacing the injured Harrison Butker.

Wright missed a 41-yard field goal in the first quarter.

