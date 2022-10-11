The Kansas City Chiefs rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 Monday night, as reported by the Associated Press.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce. And kicker Matthew Wright, a Lampeter-Strasburg grad, added six points, a field goal and three extra points, for KC.

Wright helped Chiefs change the momentum when he kicked a 59-yard field goal on the last play of the first half cutting the Raiders lead to 20-10.

Here's video of Wright's kick. The audio is in Spanish.

Former Steelers kicker Matthew Wright just drilled a 59-yard FG for the Chiefs #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/foc9iwuFhv — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎃 (@Steelersdepot) October 11, 2022

Wright's kick was career best, a Chiefs record and an Arrowhead Stadium record.

K Matthew Wright connects on a 59-yard FG to close the half. It sets a new franchise record FG, besting the club's previous mark of 58 yards (4 times). It also sets a new career long field goal, besting his previous long of 56 set last season. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) October 11, 2022

The 59-yard field goal by Matthew Wright at the end of the first half was the longest make in Arrowhead Stadium history. pic.twitter.com/AY0YUVRBww — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 11, 2022

Wright was kicking in his second game for the Chiefs replacing the injured Harrison Butker.

Wright missed a 41-yard field goal in the first quarter.