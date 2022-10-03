Matthew Wright is back in the NFL. The place kicker, who is a Lampeter-Strasburg grad, scored 11 points in the Chiefs' 41-31 win at Tampa Bay, as reported by the Associated press.

Wright, who kicked for UCF in college, was perfect on all seven of his kick attempts hitting field goals of 44 and 32 yards and going 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts. He also kicked off for the Chiefs.

Here's video of Wright's 44-yard field goal.

New #ChiefsKingdom kicker, Matthew Wright had no problem with this 44-yard FG. #NextGenStats powered by @awscloud. pic.twitter.com/d3T3UKYzkL — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 3, 2022

Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31 -- Stats via NFL.com

Wright, who previously has played for Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars, was signed to the Chiefs practice squad Wednesday and promoted to the roster Saturday.

Wright, who kicked in three games for the Steelers in 2020 and 14 games for Jacksonville last season, is 27 of 30 in field goal attempts in his career, including 4-for-6 in field goals of 50-plus yards.

Matthew Wright's career stats via pro-football-reference.com

Chiefs starting kicker Harrison Butker suffered an ankle injury in the season-opener. Matt Amendola was KC's kicker in the previous two games.