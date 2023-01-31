The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl and Julie Frymyer deserves much of the credit for KC getting to the big game.

Frymyer, a Lititz native, designed the rehab for injured Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a high ankle injury in the Chiefs' divisional round win vs. Jacksonville.

It was uncertain whether Mahomes would play in the AFC Championship game or how effective he would be if he did. Mahomes answered those questions, leading the Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. His late first-down scramble, coupled with an unnecessary roughness penalty on Cincy, put KC in position for the game-winning Harrison Butker field goal.

Fellow Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder gave credit to Frymyer for getting Mahomes ready to play, and the quarterback also gave a shoutout to her on Twitter.

Julie WAS the reason i was the guy i was on the field today! It takes everyone but she lead the charge all week!!! Now let’s get Super Bowl ready!! https://t.co/glPKlL9Qz3 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 30, 2023

Frymyer, a Warwick grad, and the rest of the Chiefs training staff now have two weeks to get Mahomes in even better shape to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.