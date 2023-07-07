Today's sports celeb birthday -- July 17

Matt Feiler

This will be 6-6, 330-pound Feiler's seventh season in the NFL. He played four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before he played the last two years for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Lampeter-Strasburg grad has played both tackle and guard starting 73 of the 78 games he's played in the NFL. The last two seasons, he started at guard in all 33 games he played for the Chargers.

Matt Feiler's stats via pro-football-reference.com

In April, Feiler signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's penciled in as the Bucs starting left guard, as reported by Rick Stroud at the Tampa Bay Times.

In 2014 Feiler, who came to the NFL undrafted out of Bloomsburg, was signed the Houston Texans practice squad. He spent 2015 and 2016 on the Steelers prectice squad before making his NFL debut in 2017.

In his career, he's recovered four fumbles, three for the Steelers in the 2019 season and one last year for the Chargers.