The Chicago Bears have decided to fire Matt Nagy. The Bears coach, who is a Manheim Central grad, will coach his last game on Thanksgiving, as reported by Mark Konkol at Patch.com.

Nagy, who has been the coach of the Bears since the beginning of the 2018 season, has 31-27 record. In his first season with the Bears, Nagy's team was 12-4 and won the NFC North before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs. After two 8-8 seasons, the Bears are 3-7 this year and have lost their last five.

Nagy, who played quarterback at Delaware, was an assistant coach with the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs before getting his job with the Bears.

Chicago plays at Detroit on Thanksgiving.