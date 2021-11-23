Matt Nagy on Tuesday afternoon responded to reports of his dismissal as head coach of the Chicago Bears, calling them “not accurate.”

A report Tuesday morning by Mark Konkol at Patch.com said the Bears had decided to fire Nagy, and that the Manheim Central grad would coach his last game on Thanksgiving.

Nagy, however, later asserted he had not been informed that Thursday would be his final game as head coach.

“My focus is on these players and Detroit,” he told members of the Chicago media. “... The only thing we can do is focus on the now.”

Nagy, who has been the coach of the Bears since the beginning of the 2018 season, has a 31-27 record. In his first season with the Bears, Nagy's team was 12-4 and won the NFC North before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs. After two 8-8 seasons, the Bears are 3-7 this year and have lost their last five.

Nagy, who played quarterback at Delaware, was an assistant coach with the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs before getting his job with the Bears.

Chicago plays at Detroit on Thanksgiving.