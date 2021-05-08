Aaron Rodgers is an historically great football player and maybe the most fun-to-watch quarterback ever.

He has also seemed something of a Renaissance Man who, one senses, could have been an astronaut or movie star or fighter pilot or surgeon while, for kicks, hosting Jeopardy!

Early in this NFL offseason, Aaron Rodgers said, “My future is a beautiful mystery.’’

Well, it is a mystery.

Rodgers’ acceptance speech for the NFL MVP award, in January, included the news that in 2020, “I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career.”

The fiance is actress Shailene Woodley, who eats bugs and has said, “I think the future of food is in insects.’’

The speech also included thanks to “Ryan, Tommy, Len and Rebecca, Adam …” who were not further identified. He thanked the actress Jodie Foster, who has acted in a movie with Woodley, but has never met Rodgers. Foster did say, in a subsequent interview, that she’s a big and lifelong Packers fan.

Rodgers showed up at the Kentucky Derby last weekend in a hat borrowed from Alex in “A Clockwork Orange,’’ and sporting a nametag that read, “Turd Ferguson,’’ a reference to a character on the “Saturday Night Live,” parody of “Jeopardy!”

Ah, “Jeopardy!” Rodgers hosted his favorite game show last month, in what he claimed wasn’t a lark but a sincere audition to be named the show’s permanent host, replacing the late Alex Trebek while continuing to play in the NFL.

None of the above is a big deal, of course. Most of it could be seen as merely eccentric, even charmingly so.

Except that Rodgers seems increasingly unhinged about football.

He has long been at odds with Green Bay Packers’ coaching and management to an extent that didn’t seem unusual or entirely unreasonable. Think of the “creative tension,’’ that long existed between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, for example.

But think also of how Brady extricated himself from all that, when the time was right. And think of what made the time right: The New England Patriots had become a bad football team. Brady landed with a really good one that was, obviously, ready to win.

The Green Bay Packers, who so frustrate Rodgers that he can’t take it any more, went 13-3 last year. They reached the NFC championship game.

Two years ago, Rodgers didn’t like the coach, and the Packers got rid of the coach. He didn’t like the offense, and they changed the offense.

They are paying him $33,500,000 a year.

They have one of the best wide receivers in the game, Davante Adams, who’s on a four-year, $58 million contract. They film-study geeks at Pro Football Focus say the Packers’ offensive line is the second-best in the sport. Only one NFL team allowed fewer quarterback sacks last season, even though Rodgers holds on to the ball as long as any QB.

He liked the running back, Aaron Jones, a former fifth-round pick who had served a substance-abuse suspension, so the Packers gave him a four-year, $48 million contract extension. That was just six weeks ago.

Yes, Rodgers has a complaint that they drafted a QB, Jordan Love in 2020, rather than address other concerns. Yes, the Packers released a receiver, Jake Kumerov, with whom Rodgers supposedly loved working.

But the club drafted Rodgers, in near identical circumstances, when Brett Favre was the QB in 2005. Kumerov spent most of last season on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad.

The NFL isn’t the NBA. Football teams are giant collaborations. To expect to be happy with all the moving parts is beyond unreasonable toward infantile. Is it a magical wonderland where you work?

Where’s Rodgers going - Denver? Seattle? Washington? Vegas? Please.

The one plausible football situation that might have been better than Green Bay is San Francisco, but that ship sailed on draft day.

Maybe he intends to stay, and this is just about another contract.

But even if that’s the case, this beautiful offseason has amounted to Rodgers telling his teammates: I am good enough. The 52 of you are not.