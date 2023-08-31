The San Francisco 49ers are signing kicker Matthew Wright to their practice squad, as reported by Adam Schefter on Twitter.

Wright is joining the 49ers in case injured kicker Jake Moody does not return from injury in time for the start of the of the regular season. He has a strained right quad, as reported by Gabe Fernandez at SFGate.com.

Moody, who was drafted in the third round out of Michigan, has also been shaky. He missed two field goals in his first exhibition game and an extra point in his second preseason contest.

Wright, a Lampeter-Strasburg grad, was in training camp with the Carolina Panthers. He was cut when Panthers starting kicker, Eddy Piñeiro, returned from injury.

He has previously kicked for Pittsburgh, Jacksonville and Kansas City over the last three seasons.

Wright, who kicked in college at UCF, is 40 for 46 in field attempts and 35 of 35 in extra-point tries in his NFL career.