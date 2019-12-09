My Cause My Cleats Football

This Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 photo provided by The Shoe Surgeon shows Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers cleats. The cleats being worn by more than 900 players in Week 14 NFL games as part of the My Cause My Cleats program now in its fourth year. Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is supporting the North Valley Community Foundation. A Northern California native, Rodgers has seen wildfires devastate the area. (The Shoe Surgeon via AP)

For this past weekend's NFL games, and tonight's Monday night contest between the Eagles and the Giants, players wore special cleats to bring attention to causes that are meaningful to them.

Fans can bid on the game-worn cleats to raise money for charities at NFL.com.

It's the third season for the program.

Here's at some of the cleats players wore over the weekend or will sport tonight.

