For this past weekend's NFL games, and tonight's Monday night contest between the Eagles and the Giants, players wore special cleats to bring attention to causes that are meaningful to them.
Fans can bid on the game-worn cleats to raise money for charities at NFL.com.
It's the third season for the program.
Here's at some of the cleats players wore over the weekend or will sport tonight.
On Monday, we'll lace them up for more than football. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/OTGwahSEot— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 7, 2019
Monday night, we lace 'em up for a cause 💙 MORE 📸: https://t.co/tywOSsDpEO@saquon | #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/9uSdrci73a— New York Giants (@Giants) December 3, 2019
Coming 🔜#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/lyjjmbhBvI— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 8, 2019
Every pair has a purpose.#MyCauseMyCleats | #FlyEaglesFly— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 6, 2019
Can’t wait to rock these Sunday!! #mycleatsmycause My cause is mental health and suicide prevention, reach out to @HHFoundation81 if you feel moved enough to donate to the cause! pic.twitter.com/dbiEn4rYfB— Hayden Hurst (@haydenrhurst) December 6, 2019
Odell Beckham Jr. to support animal shelter with 'My Cause, My Cleats'https://t.co/oiCUBCH92Y pic.twitter.com/7GPzL4hT7l— WKYC 3News (@wkyc) December 8, 2019
My cleats, my causes! I’m always particular about my gameday cleats but this weeks are especially meaningful. @underarmour helped me with this custom pair featuring some of my favorite charities and foundations. pic.twitter.com/fjIciytDWB— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 6, 2019
Each year, between 140 and 160 officers are killed in the line of duty and their families and co-workers are left to cope with the tragic loss. C.O.P.S. provides resources to help them rebuild their shattered lives.#MyCauseMyCleats 👟#ThankYou | #Colts | @ryan_kelly70 7️⃣8️⃣ pic.twitter.com/FkV6lLmN04— AJ Henderson (@AJ29Henderson) December 3, 2019
Read all about the causes our players will be representing during #MyCauseMyCleats 📝 https://t.co/ejISV6T9T9 pic.twitter.com/S75u5df88Z— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 6, 2019
My cleats. OUR Cause.#BoilerUp @TheVFoundation #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/KckBJDbkGg— David Blough (@david_blough10) December 3, 2019
I believe every kid should have access to a quality education and equity in public schools is the goal. I use my play on the field to provide opportunities for youth #stayhungry Thank you @garibaldiarts for bringing these cleats to life #MyCauseMyCleats ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pK0mvjldmn— Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) December 4, 2019
I am so honored to be a part of #MyCauseMyCleats. I am raising funds for the Michael J Fox Foundation to find a cure for Parkinson’s Disease. YOU CAN BID RIGHT NOW FOR MY CLEATS. ➡️ https://t.co/uvHFP0aQz6 pic.twitter.com/FOZYIpgEmd— Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) December 5, 2019
Why not you DREAM BIG? @DangeRussWilson will wear these today, you could have them forever! You can bid on this pair of 🔥 cleats here: https://t.co/9g8DSbEV6d#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/cmMWi6Cm18— Why Not You? (@WhyNotYouFdn) December 8, 2019