Finally. Sports are back. OK, not an actual game. But the NFL Draft begins tonight. The event, which was to be in Las Vegas, will be held virtually with commissioner Roger Goodell announcing the selections from his home in New York.

Top college draft picks, coaches and general managers will also be interviewed remotely.

The entire first round (32 picks) will be held tonight. The second and third rounds will be Friday, while the completion of the draft (rounds four through seven) will be on Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about the draft

TV

The draft will be televised by ABC, ESPN and NFL Network and can also be watched on several sports apps.

Here's a look at the days and times.

Thursday, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. -- First round

Friday, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. -- Second round and third round

Saturday, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. -- Fourth through seventh rounds.

Eagles' selections

The Philadelphia Eagles have eight picks in the seven-round draft. Barring trades, the Eagles have a selection the first round (21st overall), second round (53), third round (103), three in the fourth round (127, 145 and 146), fifth round (168) and sixth round (190).

They do not have a pick in the seventh round.

Eagles' draft history

Below are the Eagles top picks from the last 10 drafts. And here is the Eagles' entire draft history, including the selection of center Jason Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 draft, from pro-football-reference.com.

Here's video of Carson Wentz when he was drafted in 2016 with him meeting Goodell at the podium, fans in Fargo, North Dakota, celebrating and highlights of his college career.

2019 -- 1st round (22), Andre Dillard, tackle, Washington State

2018 -- 2nd round (49), Dallas Goedert, tight end, South Dakota State

2017 -- 1st round (14), Derek Barnett, defensive end, Tennessee

2016 -- 1st round (2), Carson Wents, quarterback, North Dakota State

2015 -- 1st round (20), Nelson Agholor, wide receiver, Southern Cal

2014 -- 1st round (26), Marcus Smith, linebacker, Louisville

2013 -- 1st round (4), Lane Johnson, tackle, Oklahoma

2012 -- 1st round (12), Fletcher Cox, defensive tackle, Mississippi State

2011 -- 1st round (23), Danny Watkins, guard, Baylor

2010 -- 1st round (13), Brandon Graham, defensive end, Michigan

NFL draft order

The Cincinnati Bengals have the first pick in the draft followed by Washington, Detroit, the New York Giants and Miami.

Rounding out the top 10 are the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6, Carolina, Arizona, Jacksonville and Cleveland.

Here is the list from NFL.com of which team owns each selection for the entire draft.