Earlier LNP asked how long Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett should be suspended for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in the head with a helmet.
Now the NFL has handed out the discipline. Garrett and two other players, the Browns' Larry Ogunjobi and the Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey, have all received suspensions. In addition to suspensions, all three have also been fined.
Garrett has been suspended indefinitely without pay for at least the rest of the regular season and the post season, if the Browns make the playoffs.
Do you agree with Myles Garrett's suspension?
Pouncey has been suspended for three games without pay.
Do you agree with Pouncey's suspension?
Ogunjobi has been suspended for a a game without pay.
In addition, the Steelers and Browns organizations have each been fined $250,000.