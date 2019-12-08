The first weekend of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls’ basketball action is in the books, and four local teams captured tip-off tournament championships.

Pequea Valley (Tulpehocken tip-off), Lancaster Country Day (Cougars’ own tip-off event), Northern Lebanon (Vikings’ own tip-off event) and Elizabethtown (Bears’ own tip-off event) were the weekend’s big winners.

The first full week of action features several intriguing nonleague matchups, and league play starts in full force on Friday with crossover games pitting Section 1 against Section 2, and Section 3 against Section 4. All of Section 5 head-to-head play also starts this week — including an early bird showdown on Wednesday that you won’t want to miss.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Here are some key games to circle in the week ahead ...

TUESDAY, DEC. 10

Elizabethtown at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.: The Bears are off to a hot start after defeating Donegal to claim E-town’s own tip-off tourney. Meanwhile, the Golden Mules are 1-1 after a third-place finish in Hempfield’s tip-off event. These teams won their respective section titles last winter, so this will be a tone-setter game with the section openers on tap. … Key kids: E-town point guard Ainsley Raybold scored 20 points and nailed six 3’s in the Bears’ wins over McCaskey and Donegal. She can distribute, and she’s already been hot from the arc. … Speaking of arc performers, Solanco sniper Paige Phillips hit for 16 points in the Mules’ win over Hempfield in the Knights’ third-place game, and she has a couple of treys out of the chute.

QUOTABLE: E-town’s Ainsley Raybold (after Bears beat Donegal to win tip-off crown) — “I thought one thing we did really well all weekend was move the ball around, and sharing the ball really well. Everybody is getting good shots, and we’re really working on communicating well as a team. We’re trying to get the whole team to communicate. We’re all trying to lead each other; if I’m down, somebody will pick me up.”

QUOTABLE: E-town’s Elise Hassinger (after she scored a career-high 18 points in Bears’ win over Donegal to win tip-off crown) — “I think the team is different this year, but I think we can do great things together, all of us. If you look at the scoring, it’s all even across the board. We all do our part. We all have to score if we’re going to win. I think we’re off to a great start with that.”

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11

Pequea Valley at Lancaster Country Day, 6 p.m.: The Section 5 race gets an early jump when the Braves and Cougars — both off tip-tourney wins — clash at Country Day, in a game that was bumped up from Jan. 3. PV and LCD both challenged eventual-champ Lancaster Mennonite in the section race last season, so the winner here gets an early leg up in the chase. FYI: The Cougars welcome the Blazers on Friday for another key game. … Key kids: What a sizzling start for PV’s Caroline Horst, who popped in 25 points in a win over Biglerville, and she followed that up with 20 more points in a victory over host Tulpehocken. … Country Day low-post threat Ashanti Duncan needs 26 points for 1,000; the Cougars have a nonleague tilt on Tuesday at Octorara, so two big games, and Duncan could reach the milestone here in front of the home crowd.

FRIDAY, DEC. 13

Manheim Township at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.: The Blue Streaks, in Section 1, and the Warriors, in Section 2, are both expected to challenge in their respective league races, so circle this crossover clash. Township picked up a third-place finish in Manheim Central’s tip-off event, while Warwick reached the title game in Cocalico’s tip-off tourney, but fell to Governor Mifflin in OT. … Key kids: Your L-L League scoring leader after two games is Township’s Katie Bushong, who bucketed 20 points in a setback against Mechanicsburg, but she torched Northeastern York for 30 points on Saturday, giving her 50 points — and 900-plus for her career — in the first weekend. …. Warwick sniper Lauren Pyle is also off to a hot start; she bucketed 21 points, splashed four 3’s and made a key late-game steal in the Warriors’ win over Cocalico. And she scored nine points, hit another trey, and had another late-game defensive play to help force OT against Governor Mifflin.

Northern Lebanon at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.: The Vikings are feeling fine after knocking off reigning D3-5A champ Palmyra to win their own tip-off tourney. That was a momentum-builder for sure. Meanwhile, the Pioneers picked off host Penn Manor to take third place in the Comets’ tip-off event — one day after tangling with a pretty solid Bishop McDevitt club, which went to the D3-4A finale last February. Very intriguing crossover matchup here. … Key kids: Northern Lebanon’s Zara Zerman picked up right where she left off last season, with 26 points and four 3’s in a win over Ephrata, and then she had 18 points in the Vikings’ tip-tourney triumph over Palmyra. She’s tied for the L-L League lead with six 3-pointers after the first weekend of games. … L-S shooter Emma Drouillard is also scorching from the arc; she pocketed 33 points with three triples in two games, as the Pioneers went 1-1 in Penn Manor’s tip-off event.

STREAK SNAPPED: When McCaskey topped Red Land 43-37 on Saturday in E-town’s tip-tourney third-place game, the Red Tornado snapped a 30-game losing streak, dating back to Jan. 12, 2018.

YOUTH IS SERVED: Several freshman players made a big splash in their varsity debuts over the weekend. Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (28 points in a win over Northeastern York), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (9 points in two games as the Mounts took third in Northern Lebanon’s tip-off event), Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (19 points, five 3-pointers in two games) and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Katie Ranck (12 points in a win over Penn Manor) all hit the ground running in their ninth-grade season.

MILESTONE UPDATE: Ten current L-L League players have 600 or more career points, and two players are at 900-plus, and should hit the 1,000-point plateau in the coming days. Here’s the list:

Kiera Baughman, Donegal senior (1,295), Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon senior (1,086), Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day senior (974), Katie Bushong, Manheim Township senior (926), Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic senior (840), Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite junior (803), Annabelle Copeland, Lancaster Country Day senior (798), Kaela Stankiewicz, Lancaster Country Day senior (685), Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata senior (658), Pequea Valley senior Caroline Horst (651).

NOTABLES: Garden Spot earned a runner-up appearance in Exeter’s tip-tourney, as Erin Gonzalez drained five 3’s and scored 24 points in two games. … Manheim Central had Mechanicsburg on the ropes in the Barons’ tip-tourney finale, but the Wildcats rallied for a 45-39 win. Maddie Knier had 36 points in two games, and Rachel Nolt buried three 3’s vs. Mechanicsburg, as Central earned silver and got everyone’s attention on the first weekend of play. … Lancaster Mennonite has a league-best 14 3-pointers already, but the Blazers, with just 10 players on the roster, fell to Mount St. Joe’s and Blue Mountain in Twin Valley’s tip-off event. Mennonite opens defense of its Section 5 crown with a key game Friday at Lancaster Country Day. … Superb start for Pequea Valley’s Big 4 — seniors Bethany Bills (16 points), Caroline Horst (45 points), Abbie Leslie (37 points, 5 3’s) and Clara Neff (24 points, 3 treys) — in the Braves’ 2-0 getaway and Tulpy tourney title. … Was odd seeing Lancaster Catholic at 0-1, but the Crusaders did indeed drop a 73-63 decision to Bermudian Springs in their season-opener at New Oxford’s tip-off tourney. Catholic beat host New Oxford 56-33 on Saturday to go to 1-1. The loss against Bermudian Springs was the Crusaders’ first regular-season setback since Jan. 31, 2017, when Northern Lebanon topped Catholic 50-41 in a Section 3 game. … Northern Lebanon won its own tip-tourney minus last season’s second leading scorer, Ashlyn Messinger, who is due back soon while rehabbing a knee injury. … No sophomore slump for Penn Manor’s Morgan Miller, who came out firing for the Comets: 21 points and three treys vs. Central York, and 15 points and three more bombs vs. L-S. … Miller, Zerman, Raybold and Wilson all have six 3’s coming out of the first weekend of games.

