From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

To get the Week 8 festivities started off on the right foot, here are a pile of notes from all three sections:

1. SECTION 1 NOTABLES

We circled this mid-season, 3-week gauntlet for Manheim Township back in August: At Cocalico, at Wilson, at Warwick. The Blue Streaks passed that test with flying colors. Win, win, win. And now a 7-0 start for coach Mark Evans and his squad; the Streaks are 7-0 for the first time since 1977. And it’s out of the frying pan and right back into the fire on Friday, when Township — finally back home for the first time since Sept. 13 — gets 1-loss Cedar Crest in another Section 1 throw-down. The Falcons took the Streaks to OT last year before Township survived 16-10 in Lebanon. But Township is definitely in the driver’s seat atop the section standings heading into Week 8. … Warwick went from first in the league in total offense, to fourth in the league in total offense after last week’s game vs. Township, which still owns the league’s top-ranked D after slowing down the Warriors for a night. Warwick is at Wilson on Friday; circle that one. The Warriors beat the Bulldogs in Lititz last year, on the night Joey McCracken passed for a league-record 530 yards — 260 of them up top to Trey Glass. Warwick’s last win at Wilson: 2007. Before Township won in West Lawn two weeks ago, that was the last time a Section 1 team won at Wilson. You know the Bulldogs would love some payback on Friday, as this crowded section race continues to play out. ... Wilson's win over Hempfield gave coach Doug Dahms 151 career victories. That's tied for first in program history with John Gurski. So the Bulldogs' next dub will give Dahms the school record. The L-L League — and District 3 — record for career coaching victories is 348, by former Manheim Central skipper Mike Williams. … Hempfield turned to its third QB this season in Week 7 vs. Wilson, as Cam Harbaugh was behind center. Incumbent Colin Peters and Tanner Hess have also taken ample snaps this season, and Harbaugh got the call vs. the Bulldogs. Wilson won 42-7 and Hempfield’s lone TD was a 90-yard kickoff return by David Almodovar. It’s the second week in a row that the Knights popped a 90-yard kick return for a score; Jadin Jimenez did it vs. Lampeter-Strasburg in Week 6. … McCaskey’s L skid is at 14 in a row after a 40-13 setback vs. Solanco; Red Tornado’s last victory was in Week 3 in 2018 against Reading. But this bright spot for McCaskey: Sam Hershey boomed a pair of 37-yard field goals vs. the Golden Mules. He’s a weapon. … Warwick WR Conor Adams is tied for the league-lead with eight TD receptions, along with Conestoga Valley’s Zach Fisher, who has at least one TD catch in six of the Buckskins’ seven games. Fisher had an epic 11-catch, 170-yard, 1-TD night last week vs. Cocalico. … Wilson QB Kaleb Brown (862 passing yards) is poised to hit 1,000 yards this week vs. Warwick. … Wilson RB Mason Lenart (35-455, 3 TDs) is averaging 13.0 yards per carry — tops in the league among qualified backs. Cocalico’s Ronald Zahm (33-375, 4 TDs) is second at 11.4 per pop.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. SECTION 2 NOTABLES

Cocalico senior QB Noah Palm passed for 160 yards in the Eagles’ wild 54-41 win over CV in Week 7, and that put him in the 2,000-yard passing club with 2,069. Palm has also rushed for 3,386 yards — after piling up 203 yards on the ground vs. the Bucks — and he’s accounted for 88 offensive touchdowns in his career. Palm needs 189 rushing yards on Friday at Garden Spot for his second 1,000-yard rushing season in a row; he had 991 rushing yards in his breakout sophomore campaign. … Solanco is at L-S on Friday for the annual Milk Jug trophy game. The Pioneers lead the trophy series 6-3, although the Mules slugged out a 48-27 win last year in Quarryville. This will be the team’s last section collision for the foreseeable future; L-S dips down to Section 3 next year. We’re unsure if they’ll continue the Milk Jug game with a nonleague meeting. Seems like everyone is still juggling their 2020-21 schedules, with L-L League teams needing four nonleague games (all of the mandated crossover games will be in Week 5). ... L-S QB Connor Nolt (802 passing yards) is poised to hit 1,000 yards this week. … Manheim Central senior QB Evan Simon had 217 passing yards in the Barons’ 33-14 win over L-S last week, giving him 6,800 in his career. So he’ll need 200 air yards on the dot to hit the magical 7,000-yard mark when Central hosts longtime rival CV on Friday. Simon is poised to become just the sixth QB in L-L League history to reach the 7,000-yard plateau. He would join: Lancaster Catholic’s Kyle Smith (8,545), L-S’s Bear Shank (8,013), CV’s Grant Stoltzfus (7,273), Manheim Township’s Pat Bostick (7,260) and Wilson’s Chad Henne (7,071) in that exclusive club. … Speaking of Grant Stoltzfus, his little brother, CV QB Bradley Stoltzfus, had a 421-yard passing effort last week vs. Cocalico. It was the 11th-known 400-yard passing night in league history, and Bradley joined Grant in the club; Grant had a 429-yard passing effort vs. L-S in the Lampeter Bowl in 2014. … Garden Spot’s L streak hit an agonizing 21 games in a row with a 27-19 loss against Elizabethtown, and it’s definitely hair-pulling time for the Spartans. Garden Spot led E-town 19-0, and in Week 6, the Spartans led CV 18-0. They couldn’t close out either game, further compounding this skid. Garden Spot, which is thisclose to turning the corner, will try and get over the hump on Friday at home against Cocalico, which is coming off a groovy 756-yard, 54-point, 26-first-down explosion against CV, when Palm (203), Zahm (193) and Steven Flinton (164) all rushed for 160-plus yards. … E-town QB Patrick Gilhool (865 passing yards) is poised to hit 1,000 yards this week when the Bears take on Penn Manor in the Section 1 vs. Section 2 crossover game in Millersville. … Manheim Central is alone in first place, as the Barons angle for their fifth Section 2 crown — and 22nd section victory — in a row. After CV, Central finishes up at home with Garden Spot and then at Solanco. … Solanco FB Nick Yannutz leads the L-L League with 1,026 rushing yards; it’s his second career 1,000-yard season: Yannutz had 1,169 stripes in his breakout sophomore year. … Manheim Central WR Colby Wagner leads the league in receptions (46) and receiving yards (789). Wagner has 30 catches in the last three games, all victories for the Barons.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

3. SECTION 3 NOTABLES

Elco QB Braden Bohannon leads the L-L League with 181 carries; a bulk of those have come on keepers, although he’s seen some action in the backfield with Cole Thomas taking snaps for the Raiders. Bohannon leads all L-L League signal-callers with 962 rushing yards, including an electrifying 181-yard effort in Elco’s 31-20 win over Donegal last week, as the Raiders won their fourth game in a row and knocked the Indians out of sole possession of first place in the section race. … Bohannon heads into Friday’s game at Pequea Valley with 2,145 career rushing yards. … Columbia senior QB Matt McCleary leads the league with 216 pass attempts and 1,875 passing yards — leaving him just 125 air yards shy of a 2,000-yard season. The Tide welcomes Octorara on Friday, and the Braves have been stingy against the pass, having yielded a league-low 372 air yards. … Donegal (5-1, at Annville-Cleona), Lancaster Catholic (5-1, at Northern Lebanon) and Lebanon (5-1, vs. Ephrata) will open Friday night in a funky 3-way tie for the section lead. Lebanon split with Catholic (won) and Donegal (lost). There is another key game looming in Week 9, when Donegal visits Catholic, which is out to defend its section title. … Donegal’s last section crown was in 2013, when the Indians went 5-1 in Section 3. … Lebanon has never won an L-L League section championship; the Cedars have had five second-place finishes since the inception of the league in 1972, the last was in Section 2 in 2001.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage