1. Two teams jonesing for a victory will clash in Kinzers on Friday, when Pequea Valley (0-5) welcomes Northern Lebanon (0-5). The Vikings had one victory last year, and it was against the Braves. Northern Lebanon hasn’t tasted a victory since, as the Vikes’ losing streak sits at nine games in a row. Pequea Valley’s losing skid sits at 15 games in a row, dating back to the final game of the 2017 season. The culprit for both of these squads so far this season has been lack of consistency on offense, and giving up too many chunk plays on defense. Pequea Valley is last in the league in total offense and points scored, and the Braves have surrendered the most points through the season’s first five weeks. Northern Lebanon is allowing 408 yards per game, and that’s the most in the circuit. You get the picture. The Braves’ top priority on Friday is limiting the Vikes’ air game; QB Ethan Borcky (59-of-96 for 807 yards, 7 TD) has flank threats Nate Leedy-Reidel (21-277, 2 TD) and Alex Folmer (15-202, 2 TD) at the ready, so Pequea Valley’s secondary will be tested. The Braves have a red-hot receiver of their own; Collin Rohrer hauled in six catches last week in the Brave Bowl against Octorara — giving QB Collin Bailey another reliable target — so Northern Lebanon’s DB’s must be wary of him. The good news here is that someone is snapping a long losing streak on Friday, and picking up some much-needed momentum in the process.

2. Conestoga Valley has been playing Garden Spot for, well, pretty much forever. But that will change next year when the Spartans dip down to Section 3. The Buckskins, fresh off their first win this season, compliments of a 42-28 W over Solanco last Saturday, are feeling much better about things heading into Friday’s encounter against the Spartans in Witmer. Garden Spot’s losing streak is up to 19 games in a row — sorry about all the losing-streak talk today, by the way — but they’ll get a turf game here to showcase their speed game. The Spartans must also keep tabs on CV’s smoldering pass attack: QB Bradley Stoltzfus (81-of-121 for 913 yards, 10 TD) aired it out for 190 yards with three TD strikes last week vs. Solanco, and Zach Fisher (25-405, 6 TD) and Derek Ulishney (24-188-2) have been money in the pass-catching department; Fisher had two TD grabs against the Golden Mules last week. Keep an eye on Garden Spot’s secondary in this old-school Section 2 rivalry clash: Joel Martin (15 tackles, 1 pass breakup), Jesse Martin (14 tackles), Grant Zeiset (13 tackles) and Ethan Good (12 tackles) can’t let the Bucks’ receivers run wild and find open spaces, especially with Stoltzfus completing a solid 67 percent of his throws.

3. WEEK 6 PICKS

Have to be honest: This is arguably the toughest week of predictions so far this season, with multiple big games dotting the Week 6 slate. There are several flip-a-coin, throw-a-dart matchups to prognosticate on Friday’s docket. I hearkened back to my August section predictions for help this week, sticking with my preseason selections to deliver in Week 6. Here goes nothing …

LAST WEEK: 10-2

OVERALL: 63-17

Warwick over Hempfield

Manheim Township over Wilson

Penn Manor over McCaskey

Lampeter-Strasburg over Hempfield

Manheim Central over Cocalico

Conestoga Valley over Garden Spot

Solanco over Elizabethtown

Lancaster Catholic over Annville-Cleona

Lebanon over Columbia

Donegal over Octorara

Ephrata over Elco

Northern Lebanon over Pequea Valley

