Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has announced new guidelines for gatherings under the COVID-19 pandemic that are directly tailored to sports events and based on percentage of venue capacity.

Wolf announced the new standards at a press conference Tuesday morning. They replace the former recommendation of no more than 250 people at outdoor gatherings and no more than 25 at indoor gatherings.

The new standard: For indoor gatherings, 20 percent of capacity for venues with a capacity is 0-2,000 people; 15 percent for capacities of 2,001-10,000, and 10 percent, to a maximum of 3,750, for facilities holding over 10,000.

Outdoor gatherings: 25 percent of capacity for facilities holding 0-2,000, 20 percent for facilities holding 2,001-10,000, and 15 percent, to a maximum of 7,500, for facilities holding over 10,000.

The new guidance will be a major change for high school sports in the commonwealth. School districts have the authority to create their own COVID-19 health and safety plans, but many have stayed within Wolf’s 25/250 standard. Others have allowed limited spectators, but generally fewer that the new guidelines would permit.

The guidelines also affect college and pro sports.

Penn State opens its football season at Indiana Oct. 24. Its first home game will be Oct. 31 with Ohio State. Under the new guidelines, a crowd of 7,500 will be allowed in Beaver Stadium.

Also, 7,500 spectators will be permitted at the Steelers vs. Eagles NFL game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh Sunday.

According to WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh, the Steelers informed season ticket holders last Friday to be on alert in case Wolf decided to allow fans.