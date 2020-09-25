From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. This time last year, Connor Nolt was settling into the QB duties for Lampeter-Strasburg, after Sean McTaggart suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1. It didn’t take Nolt very long to find his rhythm; he ended up going 100-for-220 for 1,811 yards with 17 TD strikes through the air, and he tacked on 160 rushing yards and four TD keepers for the Pioneers, who KO’d longtime district kingpins Bishop McDevitt and Berks Catholic in back-to-back weeks to win D3-4A gold for the second time in program history. McTaggart, healed up and good to go, has taken his familiar spot behind center this fall, and Nolt, the ultimate team player, has switched positions; he made his starting debut at outside linebacker last Friday at Solanco, and he had quite the season-opener: Nolt was in on six tackles and he forced a fumble, and he also intercepted a pair of passes — returning his second theft 74 yards for a back-breaker pick-6 TD as L-S feasted on five turnovers for a 47-15 Milk-Jug-claiming victory in Quarryville. Can Nolt keep up that kind of production from his ‘backer spot? He kept getting better and better behind center last fall, helping the Pioneers reach the PIAA state semifinals. So there’s no reason to believe he won’t keep making plays at his new defensive spot.

2. It looks like McCaskey has found a pair of reliable, heat-seeking-missile safeties in Donovan McAllister and Eli Rodriguez. In the Red Tornado’s opener, a 42-6 setback against Elizabethtown, McAllister piled up 11 tackles, including one hit for a loss, and Rodriguez, just a freshman, made 12 tackles in his varsity debut for McCaskey. Alas, the Tornado surrendered 388 yards and suffered its 18th setback in a row. But in McAllister and Rodriguez, McCaskey has a couple of free-flowing safety men who aren’t afraid to lower their shoulders and stick you.

3. NEWS AND NOTABLES: Just one L-L League team cranked out 400-plus yards of total offense in Week 1, and that was Donegal, with 446 stripes vs. Annville-Cleona. … The stingiest defense in Week 1? That was Lebanon, which allowed just 87 yards in its win over Northern Lebanon. … This one made me scratch my head: All six Section 1 teams allowed at least 333 yards in Week 1. And five of the six teams there gave up 40-plus points. End result: Section 1 teams are 0-6 heading into Week 2. … Cedar Crest coach Rob Wildasin told us last week to be on the lookout for newbie WR Nate Brightbill. Nice call, skipper: Brightbill had six catches, including a TD grab, in his varsity debut vs. Manheim Central. … Which RB had the most carries in Week 1? Penn Manor’s Isaiah Stoltzfus took the rock 24 times, for 91 yards and a TD vs. Warwick. … Nobody pitched a shutout in Week 1, but every L-L League team scored at least 6 points in their opener. … Now that the PIAA will likely let teams play through Nov. 28, and add games on the fly so they can play a full 10-game schedule, look for more nonleague games to pop up on the docket moving forward. The games won’t become official until the district brackets are set after Week 6, but we’re aware of these dates so far: Garden Spot vs. Elizabethtown on Nov. 6; Penn Manor vs. Conestoga Valley on Nov. 6; Lebanon vs. Cedar Crest — Cedar Bowl! — on Nov. 6; and Conestoga Valley vs. Daniel Boone on Nov. 13. There will surely be more. Stay tuned.

