For big-school state football playoff purposes, District Three is “moving,’’ for the next two years.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association announced a proposal Wednesday to change the state football playoff brackets for the 2020 and ‘21 football seasons.
The proposal was approved on a first-reading basis by the PIAA’s Board of Directors Jan. 22 in Mechanicsburg. Three readings, or votes, are required for the change to be adopted. Tweaks can come at any point before the third reading and vote.
The new 6A bracket - PIAA’s highest classification - would move District Seven (Pittsburgh and the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association) and District Twelve (the Philadelphia Public and Catholic Leagues) to opposite sides of the bracket.
This is accomplished by switching District Three (Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York Counties) to the half of the bracket occupied by District 12 the past two seasons.
The same thing is happening in 5A, the second-largest classification. In 2020, the District Three and District seven champ will play in the state semifinals.
“We like to rotate them around a little bit every two years,’’ PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said Thursday. “There’s already been a lot of discussion through the steering committees, and now it’s time to kick the tires.’’
Lombardi said tweaking of the brackets is a routine bi-annual practice.
“We try to not have the same districts match up all the time,’’ Lombardi said. “Also, we try to equate the top and bottom halves of the bracket in terms of the number of schools. And we do take a look at travel and considerations like that.’’
This past season, Altoona’s Mansion Park hosted a 6A semifinal between Pittsburgh Central Catholic and Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep, and a 5A semifinal between Gateway of Pittsburgh and Archbishop Wood of Philadelphia.
Mansion Park is about 230 miles from Philadelphia.
The other 2019 6A semifinal was District One champ Downingtown West vs. District Three champ Central Dauphin at Coatesville. The other 5A semifinal was Cocalico vs. Cheltenham, or District Three vs. District One, at Hersheypark Stadium.
This year, in 6A, one semifinal would put the District One champ against the winner of a District Eleven vs. District Twelve quarterfinal. In the other half of the bracket, the District Three champ and District Seven (WPIAL) champ would enter the bracket in the quarterfinal round, District Three against the survivor of a District Four/Six/Two play-in, and District Seven against a play-in among District Eight and Ten.
In 4A, District Three enters the bracket in the semis, where it would face the survivor among Districts One, Two and 12.
In 3A, District three enters in the quarterfinals, and shares a half of the bracket with One, Eleven and Twelve.
District Three would face District 12 in a 2A quarterfinal, with the winner earning a semifinal against the survivor among Districts Two, Four, Six and Eleven.
In Class A, Districts Three and Four are matched in a quarterfinal, with Districts One, Two, Six and Eleven playing for the other semifinal berth.
Lombardi said the second reading of the proposed brackets will be voted upon at a March 18 meeting of the board. The third and final vote could come at a meeting May 20.