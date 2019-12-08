The new Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association enrollment classifications, announced Thursday, won’t radically change the landscape of Pennsylvania high school sports, but will rearrange it here and there.
The classifications determine who will play against whom in the postseason. The classes are based on enrollment data.
Schools can inform the PIAA, before the classifications are complete, that they wish to move up a class in a specific sport. Moving down is not allowed.
The changes apply to the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
Local impact:
*In football, the Lancaster-Lebanon League has adopted a four-section format, beginning in the fall of 2020, with Sections One-Two and Three-Four playing one crossover game per year. Matchups are based on three-year won-loss record.
When that change was made, Section One consisted entirely of 6A schools, and Section Two entirely of 5A. But with the new classifications, Cocalico (Section Two) is moving from Class 5A to 4A.
Cocalico’s crossover matchup is with Manheim Township, one of the best 6A teams in the state this season. Qualification and seeding for District Three playoffs is determined by a power rating based on the won-loss record, but also the class, of a team’s opponents.
Small differences matter a lot in the power ratings. 5A Warwick and 5A Manheim Central both went 8-2 this regular season. Warwick beat Central 37-7. Central was seeded higher for distircts.
Manheim Central beat Cocalico, also 8-2, but was seeded lower.
In 6A, Manheim Township (10-0) beat Wilson (9-1) 30-14 but, by a tiny mathematical margin, Wilson was seeded first and Township second.
“I think this four-section (alignment) stinks,’’ Dave Gingrich, Cocalico’s recently-retired head coach, said Friday.
“Ask (Township coach) Mark Evans - he’s a 6A school, and the league is forcing him to play a 4A. I don’t really think that’s fair. It’s not fair to Manheim Township and it’s not fair to Cocalico.’’
Evans agreed.
“Let’s not confuse this with logical thinking, because there is none,’’ he said. “It’s disappointing, and I know both schools feel the same way.’’
Cocalico won the 5A district title this year. Lampeter-Strasburg won the 4A district title. Now they're both 4A, but Cocalico is in Section Two of the L-L and gets a crossover with Township.
L-S will be in Section Three and play a crossover with 3A Northern Lebanon, 2-18 over the last two seasons.
Lebanon, in L-L Section Three in football, drops to 5A to 6A.
Cdar Crest is now the smallest 6A school in District Three in football. Manheim Central is tied-for-smallest in 5A.
*Lancaster Catholic is now 3A by enrollment, down from 4A, in basketball, but its girls’ basketball program is choosing to play up in 4A.
“If you drop down, it can be difficult to schedule some of the bigger schools we want to play,’’ Crusaders’ coach Charlie Detz said Friday.
“My AD asked me what I wanted to do, and I wanted to play the best competition we can.’’
*Elsewhere in District Three, York William Penn, long a big-school district power in basketball and, recently, in football, is back in 6A after two years in 5A. Two football powers, Berks Catholic and Bishop McDevitt, are 3A by enrollment but opting up to 4A.PIAA