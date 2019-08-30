Some drives are only as good as the destination.
Conestoga Valley's football team lost to a methodical New Oxford squad on Friday night by a 29-13 score in a nonleague clash in Witmer.
While both offenses moved the ball with efficiency, the Colonials capitalized on three, 10-plus play drives in the opening half en route to a 19-6 halftime lead.
The host Buckskins’ defense minimized the big play, but couldn’t stop New Oxford quarterback Brayden Long, who threw for 286 yards and combined with tailback Hunter Shaffer for 127 rushing yards.
CV quarterback Bradley Stoltzfus countered with 217 yards through the air, throwing touchdown passes of 59 and 9 yards to Zach Fisher (five receptions, 95 yards).
Derek Ulishney and Eddie Hernandez added six receptions apiece, with running back Booper Johnson adding 70 yards on the ground for the Bucks (0-2).
Turning point: Two impressive first-half drives by CV came up empty. The first was an 11-play, 48 yard drive that ended with a turnover on downs. The second came just before the half, with the Bucks moving the ball 61 yards in a little over a minute before Johnson was tackled 6 yards shy of the end zone.
Star of the game: Abdul Janneh had nine receptions for 121 yards for New Oxford, adding a pair of nifty pass defenses from his cornerback position.
Key statistic: The teams combined for 50 first downs, with New Oxford earning a 28-22 edge.
Quotable: “He gave us some fits last year and obviously he’s bigger and stronger now this year, and really understands where the ball has to be thrown and when it has to be thrown,” CV coach Gerad Novak said of Long, New Oxford's QB.
Up next: CV travels to Spring Grove (1-1) in the Bucks’ first road test this season.