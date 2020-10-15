From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

Week 5 got turned upside down because a pair of local schools had positive COVID-19 cases in their respective districts. We all kind of feared that this might happen, and it has: First at Conestoga Valley, then at Pequea Valley, and now Penn Manor and Lebanon are dealing with coronavirus; PM and Lebanon students have shifted to virtual learning, and their athletic programs — and games — are on hold. So no Penn Manor and no Lebanon this week; McCaskey, PM’s opponent, has added a nonleague game on Saturday at Harrisburg, and Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon’s opponent, has added a nonleague game on Friday at home vs. Juniata. No makeup dates for PM-McCaskey and/or Catholic-Lebanon just yet. Stay tuned. But those games should get top priority on the reschedule list because they are section games, and the league wants as many teams as possible to finish their section slates. Despite the positive cases, the games go on …

UPDATE: Yet another game has been postponed; late Wednesday afternoon, Donegal announced that it was going to virtual learning because of coronavirus concerns in the district, and the Indians' athletic programs were put on hold. That means no Donegal vs. Ephrata football game on Friday. The game will now be played Nov. 6. Ephrata is looking for a game this weekend to fill the void.

1. Juniata, out of the new-look Mid-Penn Liberty division, will gas up the bus and travel about 88 miles one-way from Mifflintown in Juniata County to Lancaster Catholic to take on the Crusaders on Friday. The Indians, like Catholic, had a sudden opening in their schedule this week when Newport had to PPD their conference game on Friday. … If Catholic vs. Juniata sounds familiar, well … it’s been a little while, but there is some history here: The Crusaders topped the Indians 42-20 in the D3-2A quarterfinals back in 2007. The rematch is 13 years in the making. … Juniata has been to a trio of D3 championship games: The Indians won the 2A title in 1987; they were the 2A runners-up in 1993; and they fell to Cocalico in the 1994 2A finale. … Juniata is off to a 2-1 start; after falling to D3 power Middletown 54-19 in their opener, the Indians have snapped back with wins over Halifax (41-26) and Lower Dauphin (21-14). They still have a makeup game vs. Newport and scheduled Mid-Penn Liberty games against James Buchanan and Susquenita on the docket. … Looks like a balanced attack for Juniata, which is averaging 332 yards and 30 points a game: QB Jacob Condo (36 of 63 for 460 yards, 4 TD) will go up top, and RB Yaneil Ortiz (216 rushing yards, 2 TD) and RB Caleb Seeger (128 rushing yards, 1 TD) spark the ground game. … Condo has three TD runs, so Catholic’s defense will have to be ready for the QB keeper. Condo’s favorite targets are Ortiz (12-121, 2 TD) and WR Emmanuel O’Donnell (9-122). … Juniata’s defensive ringleaders are a pair of active linebackers: Trent Martin (16 tackles) and Austin Derr (16 tackles, 1 sack) share the team lead in tackles, and Seeger has three interceptions in the secondary, as the Indians have seven takeaways in three games. … Here’s a Crusaders’ defender to keep an eye on: D-end Devin Atkinson (25 tackles, with 6 stops for losses and a pair of sacks) has been a force off the edge for Catholic; he returned a fumble for a TD last week vs. Ephrata. … The Crusaders are 0-4 for the first time since 2017, and they’ve scored just three offensive touchdowns in 16 quarters.

2. Nice to see McCaskey and Harrisburg renewing their old-school rivalry, when the Red Tornado will visit the Cougars on Saturday at 1 p.m. for a nonleague tussle. … Harrisburg is coming off a 62-28 romp over Berks Catholic, and the Cougars, who were just given the green light to have a season early last week, are trying to play the minimum four games to make the D3 playoff bracket. The power-point chase ends Oct. 26, so it could be tricky for Harrisburg to find two more opponents to wedge in those games; the Cougars are slated to host Chambersburg on Oct. 31 before traveling to Manheim Township on Nov. 6 and to Cumberland Valley on Nov. 13, but those are after the D3 deadline. … Harrisburg originally opted out of all fall sports back on Aug. 20, but the school board approved a return to the fields and the courts early last week. And the Cougars immediately started looking for games. … Coach Calvin Everett’s squad has been on quite the roll lately; Harrisburg won D3 titles in 2016 and 2018, and the Cougars fell to rival Central Dauphin in the 6A finale last fall. They were also the runners-up in 2012 and 1992, and won D3 gold in 2007. … The last time McCaskey and Harrisburg duked it out on the football field: The Tornado and the Cougars had a home-and-home nonleague set in 2014 (Harrisburg won 46-21) and 2015 (Harrisburg won 40-6). … Offensive weapons aplenty for the Cougars, who are coming off that 60-point barrage against Berks Catholic last Friday: QB John McNeil clicked on 6 of 9 passes for 161 yards with a pair of TD tosses in the victory, hitting Justin Cook and Demaris Waters for scores. … McCaskey must defend a pair of hard-charging backs in this clash; RB Kiev Gregg raced for 128 yards and three touchdowns and RB Jaylon Johnston rushed for 93 yards and three scores of his own vs. Berks Catholic. … Harrisburg added a special teams TD in its opener, when Kyle Williams took a punt 69 yards to the house. … McCaskey heads to Harrisburg looking to snap a 21-game losing streak.

3. THE PICKS: My Week 5 selections …

LAST WEEK: 10-1 (We did not have Monday’s Annville-Cleona/James Buchanan game on the original pick list, sorry)

OVERALL: 39-10

Wilson over Cedar Crest

Hempfield over Manheim Township

Manheim Central over Conestoga Valley

Warwick over Solanco

Cocalico over Elizabethtown

Ephrata vs. Donegal - POSTPONED

Lampeter-Strasburg over Garden Spot

Columbia over Annville-Cleona

Elco over Northern Lebanon

Octorara over Pequea Valley

Juniata over Lancaster Catholic

Harrisburg over McCaskey

