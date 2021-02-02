In his first meeting with the Penn State press Tuesday, new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich sent a welcome message to the old-school portions of Nittany Nation:

His quarterbacks might take a snap from directly behind center once in a while. That’s right, Penn State may not always operate out of the shotgun, which is rare in the spread-offense era.

"There is a time to go under center," Yurcich said during a half-hour virtual session with media types.

"I think it provides a lot of advantages. When you can turn your back to the defense, they don't know where the ball is, necessarily, so I think your play-action passes can increase.

“You can sustain a longer suck on the defense on play-action passes, because you're now taking a five-step drop instead of a flash fake out of the gun. I think playing under center has a tremendous amount of advantage, depending on what your schemes are."

Yurcich’s hiring, and the firing of Kirk Ciarrocca, whom Yurcich replaced, were announced Jan. 8.

Yurcich started to attract attention within the coaching world as the OC at Shippensburg a decade ago. He went from there to Oklahoma State for six seasons, spent 2019 at Ohio State and 2020 at Texas.

Like James Franklin, his roots as a player and coach are in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

“We have like minds, talk a lot of football and see a lot of things the same way,’’ Yurcich said. “The most important thing is that we see things eye to eye, and there’s a parallel kind of vision as far as offensive philosophy is concerned.

Yurcich has spent the last three weeks immersed in recruiting, and holding endless meetings with his fellow staffers, making clear what he wants the offense to be and what everyone else needs from him.

He has not spent much time evaluating the current roster.

“I think it’s fair for me to go through spring practice, and then give you an assessment of where (our) guys are,’’ he said. “I don’t want to prejudge or talk about any player, specifically, with you guys.’’

Yurcich said wants no turnovers, plenty of “explosions,’’ (big plays), touchdowns over field goals in the red zone, - in short, the things every OC in America wants.

To drill a bit deeper, he seems to favor using the QB as a runner (“That makes it 11 against 11, right?’’), especially in the red zone (“That gives you the best chance of scoring down there.”) but not overusing him (“How many hits do you want him to take?”).

He seems to favor throwing the ball over the middle of the field.

“I think any good pass offense has a multitude of ways to hit in-breaking routes,’’ he said. “There’s a time to take it outside, obviously, but then your percentages go down.’’

Yurcich is also somewhat known for an up-tempo approach, but he was a bit tempered on that.

“It can harm you if you’re not careful and you don’t know what you’re doing,’’ he said, but then added that tempo can, “minimize the amount of communication the defense can have between snaps. You’re trying to really handcuff them. And, you’re trying to exhaust them. You’re trying to wear them out.’’

In case old-school fans got their hopes up with the QB-behind-center thing: No, there is not going to be a fullback.

“People have gotten away from recruiting that (fullback) type of body, because people now play with a multitude of tight ends, and they’re all above 6-4,’’ Yurcich said.

“Muscling up formations doesn’t necessarily need to be with a fullback. You can do it out of multiple tight end sets.’’