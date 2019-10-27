ANNVILLE — On the final Sunday of September, as the remnants of summer weather lingered outside Klick Lewis Arena, Elizabethtown's club ice hockey team took to a fresh sheet of ice with a new head coach, a new roster configuration and a new sense of confidence, defeating the Susquehanna Valley Stampede, 8-2, in a preseason tune up.
It was another step in the Bears' process of turning around a program that mined zero wins over its last two seasons. It's a process they hope continues into the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League's varsity season, which begins Monday, and their first regular-season contest scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Friday against Susquehannock at the York Ice Arena.
"Changing the culture, I think, is the main thing," said Scott Cranston, set to begin his first season behind the bench for the Bears, after the scrimmage. "We're trying to change the culture, improve their mentality. I think they need confidence in themselves, and I think today was a good start for that."
.@Etown_puck wins its preseason game against Susquehanna Valley, 8-2. pic.twitter.com/LKqIAeDer5— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 29, 2019
Assuming the role vacated by Don Doremus, who retired as Elizabethtown's head coach after last season, Cranston brings coaching experience from the Hershey Junior Bears. He's joned on the bench by returning assitants Chad Nagel and Jeff Lawer and newcomer James Zarfoss. They watched as the Bears, on the final Sunday in September, jumped to a 4-0 lead over Susquehanna Valley in the first period of play, the first chance for either team to skate together against an opponent. Taking the final score with a relatively large grain of salt, Cranston pointed to another facet of the game as an indicator of his team's preseason development.
"I was really impressed," he said, "that we were never short-handed. "We talk a lot about being more mature this year, playing with a lot more discipline and composure. With high school hockey, that's tough."
Another challenge of high school hockey, for Cranston, is fostering cohesion among players who have limited time on the ice together as a unit. The Bears added another wrinkle as a program in the offseason, moving from one of the CPIHL's "pure" rosters, of players from one school, to a mixed roster with players from the Elizabethtown, Donegal and Middletown school districts. It expanded the program's talent pool but also required a familiarization among the players, something Cranston and his assistants helped build with bonfire nights, team bowling events and cornhole tournaments.
"I didn't really know a bunch of these guys before hockey," said Elizabethtown's Avery Merlo, a forward, "but I feel like we're closer now. We have chemistry."
Merlo, one of the team's five seniors, was part of the Elizabethtown program when it won two games during the 2016-17 season and finished the last two seasons with 0-18 records. He scored a pair of goals in the scrimmage against Susquehanna Valley, one off a rebound that bounced into the air and another on a deflection from a shot from the point on a power play.
E-town's Avery Merlo gets a piece of this shot from the point on the power play. Bears extend their lead over Susquehanna Valley to 7-2 with 8:01 left. pic.twitter.com/83eySAsR1N— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 29, 2019
"That's probably my specialty," he said. "It's an easy way to score, just to be able to get in front of the net, block the goalie's vision and hope for the best."
While the players found ways to bond off the ice, they also demonstrated connections when they first took the ice.
"We've got a lot of good players," said defenseman Nick Miller, a Donegal junior. "We work well together, and we move the puck well."
A trio of goaltenders backs up Miller and the Bears blue liners. As the program builds confidence, the goaltenders can feel the higher stakes when they take their position between the posts.
"When I come out," said Elizabethtown junior Connor Vogelsong, "it's like now the pressure's on. You've got to get in the zone as soon as you step on the ice."
Vogelsong has felt the team's development in practices.
"Practices have been brutal," he said. "I'm not going to lie. This year, we've really turned it around. I've been exhausted during practices, but they're fun."
The Bears hope the turnaround translates to the ice once the puck drops on the regular season. Before the 2-16 season in 2017, they were the CPIHL's Viola Cup champions in 2016. They hope to steer the program back toward title contention with a new head coach and a new-look roster.
"I knew they weren't successful in the (recent) past," Miller said, "but Coach Cranston has a plan to hopefully turn this around, and we'll take it one game at a time."
Football ends tonight. Hockey starts next week. New era starts now and a new era means some new threads. pic.twitter.com/7JhOeCBve4— Etown Ice Hockey (@Etown_puck) October 25, 2019
Other CPIHL notes
League adds Stampede: Susquehanna Valley, Elizabethtown's opponent in the late-September scrimmage, is a CPIHL newcomer this season. With players from the Sunbury Area, the Stampede, formerly of the Northeast PA Scholastic Hockey League, are on a one-season trial period in the CPIHL.
Keystone Kraken also debut: The MSM United and Shamrocks have merged into the Keystone Kraken, a team made up of players from Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg, Northern York, Shippensburg, Trinity and West Perry.
Division breakdown: This year's Bears Division features Manheim Township, Cumberland Valley, Central Dauphin, Hershey (last year's champion), Lower Dauphin, Palmyra and Susquehanna Stampede. The Viola Division features Elizabethtown, Hempfield, Manheim Central, Penn Manor, Warwick (last year's champion), Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Palmyra, Central York, Dallastown, Susquehannock, Twin Valley and West Shore.
Dates to know: The league's all-star game is scheduled for Jan. 22 at Twin Ponds, and the league's championship night — with the Bears Cup and Viola Cup finals — is scheduled for Feb. 28 at Hersheypark Arena.