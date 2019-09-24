Drops, fumbles, sloppy play doom Eagles in loss

Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor, right, fumbles the ball against Detroit Lions' Trey Flowers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia.

 Michael Perez

By now, most sports fans on social media have seen the guy from Philadelphia talking about saving the lives of kids by catching babies being thrown from a burning building.

The man proved he was a typical Philly character when he quipped about the babies saying, "And we was catchin' 'em, unlike Agholor." That was a reference to Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who has been having trouble holding on to the football lately.

But most are not aware of Agholor's response. The wideout took the high road. He thanked the man for being a "hero" and invited him and his family to a future game.

Here's the original clip of the man talking about saving the kids and Agholor's Twitter response.

