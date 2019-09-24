By now, most sports fans on social media have seen the guy from Philadelphia talking about saving the lives of kids by catching babies being thrown from a burning building.
The man proved he was a typical Philly character when he quipped about the babies saying, "And we was catchin' 'em, unlike Agholor." That was a reference to Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who has been having trouble holding on to the football lately.
But most are not aware of Agholor's response. The wideout took the high road. He thanked the man for being a "hero" and invited him and his family to a future game.
Here's the original clip of the man talking about saving the kids and Agholor's Twitter response.
Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game— Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) September 24, 2019
Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him https://t.co/uqML3eJ0QT
here
here