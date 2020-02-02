Chatting with captains Lance Lennon and Gregory Mizii Jr. while eating pizza last November, second-year Lancaster Country Day boys basketball coach Jon Shultz discussed his expectations for the upcoming season.

“We can’t control injuries,” Shultz said. “We can’t control our talent level. We can’t control kids that are no longer here. But what can we control is our focus. We can control our work ethic. So as leaders you can show the kids how to do those kinds of things in practice.”

A year earlier, Lennon was a starter on the Cougars’ District Three Class 1A championship team, while Mizii was a reserve forward off the bench.

Over the offseason, Mizii added nearly 25 pounds of muscle to his 6-foot, 6-inch frame.

“He grew into a man over the summer,” Shultz said. “He leads by example. He’s a great student. He’s a great kid in the hallways. He practices hard. He’s focused.”

It’s a drive mostly instilled in Mizii from his mother, Seeran Mizii, who has raised her only child as a single parent since he was 6. That’s because Gregory Mizii Sr. died March 30, 2009, after a five-year battle with brain cancer. He was only 47.

Light of his life

From what Mizii Jr. can recall, his dad was the type of person who lit up a room.

“He was always the nicest guy,” Mizii said. “At parties and dinners he’d be the one talking. Just a good guy with a good personality from what I heard and what I remember. So I always try to be like him.”

“He was larger than life,” Seeran Mizii said. “He made everybody feel good. He was fun. Very creative. Very expressive. He always had a big hug for everyone.”

Mizii Jr. was a year old when his dad was initially diagnosed with an anaplastic astrocytoma tumor in his cerebellum. His father fought the disease for five years, enduring chemotherapy and radiation, in addition to four surgeries, battling through infection, surviving a brain blood clot and, when doctors were out of options, alternative treatment methods.

“We never cried until the very end because there was always hope,” Seeran Mizii said. “We always had our next step planned out.”

In between it all, the Miziis tried to maintain a positive attitude around their son.

“You can’t screw up a kid’s childhood,” Seeran Mizii said. “When his dad was well enough, we were constantly making memories.

“I’m glad he was young enough it doesn’t seem to be affecting him. I keep waiting for the other shoe to drop. ... I’ve heard that when they’re older and in their teens it (a death of a parent) hits them harder because they’re more aware. But when they’re little they remember the good times.”

Like father, like son

Seeran Mizii said her son is like the “spitting image” of his father, and that the two have remarkably similar preferences, such as a favorite color (a light, teal blue) and food (seafood pasta) and work ethic.

“From the stories my mom would tell me, he would always work into the night,” Mizii Jr. said. “Like, my mom would make dinner but he wouldn’t eat until 11:30 or 12, because he’d be up in his office working.”

Mizii Jr. often does the same thing in an effort to maintain his 4.0 grade-point average, regularly eating dinners his mom made that often are cold by the time he gets to them.

And then there’s the tall frame and athletic genes Mizii seems to have inherited from his father, who was a 6-foot-4 guard at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia in the late 1970s and spent a year on the bench at Villanova University before foregoing basketball to focus on academics.

“He was a good basketball player,” Greg Mizii, Jr., said of his father. “And I want to prove to him that I am, too.”

By the way, Lower Merion is also where Kobe Bryant later played high school ball. And at Lancaster Country Day, Mizii, Jr., wears No. 24, the same number worn by Bryant in the final 10 years of his Los Angeles Lakers’ career.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Obviously Kobe Bryant was a really great player,” Mizii, Jr., said. “It’s fun to have his same number. And it’s a nice even number for me so I picked it.”

Speaking of numbers, Mizii Jr. is a math whiz who wants to study finance in college. He said he's waiting to hear back on applications to Michigan, Columbia, Northwestern, Northeastern and Washington University in St. Louis, among others.

He’s already been accepted to Villanova, his dad’s alma mater.

Growth, on and off court

Weighing 11 pounds at birth, Mizii Jr. has always been bigger than most kids his age.

“When he was 4 he was wearing size eight,” Seeran Mizii said. “He always had to be careful around his friends because they were little. Now he’s like a gentle giant. He won’t hurt anybody.”

As a result, it’s been a work in progress for Mizii to develop the toughness needed to compete around the rim. Last season, he averaged 1.3 points in 18 games off the bench for the Cougars. He’s upped that average to 8.8 points in 15 starts at center this season for a LCD team that should sneak into the 10-team district 1A playoff field as a No. 9 or No. 10 seed.

As he sits on the bench awaiting his name to be called during the introduction of starting lineups before every game, Mizii, Jr. thinks of his dad.

“I pray mostly to God,” he said. “But I think of him (dad) subconsciously in the back of my mind. He’s up there, too.”

His mom thinks his dad would appreciate how he's developed.

“I think he would be really proud," Seeran Mizii said. "He’d be super proud of his basketball and his academics."