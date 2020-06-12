Provided that fall sports activities can resume as normal in light of the troubles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 70 Lancaster-Lebanon League football players from the Class of 2020 will be taking their game to the next level. They will join an estimated 120-plus L-L League alums already expected to be on college football rosters this fall.

Below is the full list of L-L League football players from the Class of 2020 headed to play college ball…

Author’s note: Is there a name missing from this list? If so, email jwalk@lnpnews.com

Annville-Cleona:

Romeo Varela, Thaddeus Stevens College

Junior Bours, Lebanon Valley College

Cedar Crest:

Tyler Cruz, Franklin & Marshall College

Cade Rambler, Stevenson University

Cameron Davis, Stevenson University

Cocalico:

Noah Palm, University of New Hampshire

Brock Gingrich, University of Delaware

Cody Shay, Lebanon Valley College

Ronald Zahm, Delaware Valley University

Columbia:

Matt McCleary, Delaware Valley University

Gabe DaBella, Stevenson University

Dale Nell, Thaddeus Stevens College

Donegal:

Connor Ruhl, Wilkes University

Jacob Shoemaker, Wilkes University

Elco:

Erik Williams, Lebanon Valley College

Jordan Fernandez, King’s College

Austin Martin, Alvernia University

Ephrata:

Samuel Knowles, Widener University

Hempfield:

Max Hostetter, Sacred Heart University

Colin Peters, Washington & Jefferson College

Joey Iandolo, Washington & Jefferson College

Sam Hess, Thaddeus Stevens College

Nick O'Neill, Duquesne University (walk-on)

Lampeter-Strasburg:

Michael del Grande, Gettysburg College

Christian Garver, Lebanon Valley College

Jake Hines, Shippensburg University

Jacob Kopelman, Widener University

Bryan McKim, Albright College

Lancaster Catholic:

Alex Cruz, Lock Haven University

Trey Wells, West Chester University

Todd Kaufman, Widener University

Andrew Miklos, University of Delaware

Oliver Klemmer, University of Richmond (hoping to walk-on)

Lebanon:

Andrew Bowers, Delaware Valley University

Manheim Central:

Evan Simon, Rutgers University

Jake Harbach, St. Francis University

Ben Wagner, Millersville University

Colby Wagner, Millersville University

Tyler Hartl, Lebanon Valley College

Clay Bedi, Lebanon Valley College

Mason Morales, Thaddeus Stevens College

Manheim Township:

Harry Kirk, Colgate University

Jon Engel, Lafayette College

Ben Mann, Yale University

Josh Emge, Shippensburg University

Sam Emge, Shippensburg University

Brett Benjamin, Shippensburg University

Nate Carpenter, East Stroudsburg University

Mickey Stokes, Lackawanna College

Bryce Casey, Widener University

Dante Wilson, Alvernia University

Jeff Dommel, Thaddeus Stevens College

Tim Geyer, Millersville University

Matt Mikulka, Gettysburg College

Note: Justin Herr, Jaden Floyd and Zach Gerard are joining the United States Marine Corps

McCaskey:

Isaiah Thomas, Delaware Valley University

Ben Desmairais, Anna Maria College

Thyago Alvarez, California University of Pennsylvania

Yamere Nixon, Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Da'Avionce Rodriguez, Lincoln University

Destry Gravely, Jersey Coast Prep Academy

Jovan Rodriguez, Jersey Coast Prep Academy

Penn Manor:

Josh Gibson, Muhlenberg College

Aaron Gale, McDaniel College

Jared Musser, Thaddeus Stevens College

Pequea Valley:

Michael Beals, sprint football at Mansfield University

Warwick:

Trey Glass, Franklin & Marshall College

Justin Gerhart, Franklin & Marshall College

Wilson: