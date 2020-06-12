Provided that fall sports activities can resume as normal in light of the troubles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 70 Lancaster-Lebanon League football players from the Class of 2020 will be taking their game to the next level. They will join an estimated 120-plus L-L League alums already expected to be on college football rosters this fall.
Below is the full list of L-L League football players from the Class of 2020 headed to play college ball…
Annville-Cleona:
- Romeo Varela, Thaddeus Stevens College
- Junior Bours, Lebanon Valley College
Cedar Crest:
- Tyler Cruz, Franklin & Marshall College
- Cade Rambler, Stevenson University
- Cameron Davis, Stevenson University
Cocalico:
- Noah Palm, University of New Hampshire
- Brock Gingrich, University of Delaware
- Cody Shay, Lebanon Valley College
- Ronald Zahm, Delaware Valley University
Columbia:
- Matt McCleary, Delaware Valley University
- Gabe DaBella, Stevenson University
- Dale Nell, Thaddeus Stevens College
Donegal:
- Connor Ruhl, Wilkes University
- Jacob Shoemaker, Wilkes University
Elco:
- Erik Williams, Lebanon Valley College
- Jordan Fernandez, King’s College
- Austin Martin, Alvernia University
Ephrata:
- Samuel Knowles, Widener University
Hempfield:
- Max Hostetter, Sacred Heart University
- Colin Peters, Washington & Jefferson College
- Joey Iandolo, Washington & Jefferson College
- Sam Hess, Thaddeus Stevens College
- Nick O'Neill, Duquesne University (walk-on)
Lampeter-Strasburg:
- Michael del Grande, Gettysburg College
- Christian Garver, Lebanon Valley College
- Jake Hines, Shippensburg University
- Jacob Kopelman, Widener University
- Bryan McKim, Albright College
Lancaster Catholic:
- Alex Cruz, Lock Haven University
- Trey Wells, West Chester University
- Todd Kaufman, Widener University
- Andrew Miklos, University of Delaware
- Oliver Klemmer, University of Richmond (hoping to walk-on)
Lebanon:
- Andrew Bowers, Delaware Valley University
Manheim Central:
- Evan Simon, Rutgers University
- Jake Harbach, St. Francis University
- Ben Wagner, Millersville University
- Colby Wagner, Millersville University
- Tyler Hartl, Lebanon Valley College
- Clay Bedi, Lebanon Valley College
- Mason Morales, Thaddeus Stevens College
Manheim Township:
- Harry Kirk, Colgate University
- Jon Engel, Lafayette College
- Ben Mann, Yale University
- Josh Emge, Shippensburg University
- Sam Emge, Shippensburg University
- Brett Benjamin, Shippensburg University
- Nate Carpenter, East Stroudsburg University
- Mickey Stokes, Lackawanna College
- Bryce Casey, Widener University
- Dante Wilson, Alvernia University
- Jeff Dommel, Thaddeus Stevens College
- Tim Geyer, Millersville University
- Matt Mikulka, Gettysburg College
- Note: Justin Herr, Jaden Floyd and Zach Gerard are joining the United States Marine Corps
McCaskey:
- Isaiah Thomas, Delaware Valley University
- Ben Desmairais, Anna Maria College
- Thyago Alvarez, California University of Pennsylvania
- Yamere Nixon, Indiana University of Pennsylvania
- Da'Avionce Rodriguez, Lincoln University
- Destry Gravely, Jersey Coast Prep Academy
- Jovan Rodriguez, Jersey Coast Prep Academy
Penn Manor:
- Josh Gibson, Muhlenberg College
- Aaron Gale, McDaniel College
- Jared Musser, Thaddeus Stevens College
Pequea Valley:
- Michael Beals, sprint football at Mansfield University
Warwick:
- Trey Glass, Franklin & Marshall College
- Justin Gerhart, Franklin & Marshall College
Wilson:
- Adam Vanino, Villanova University (walk-on)
- Avanti Lockhart, most likely going to Lackawanna College (was being finalized when pandemic lockout occurred)