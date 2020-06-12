LNP-PAB-100419-LSHS-MCHS-11.jpg
Provided that fall sports activities can resume as normal in light of the troubles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 70 Lancaster-Lebanon League football players from the Class of 2020 will be taking their game to the next level. They will join an estimated 120-plus L-L League alums already expected to be on college football rosters this fall.

Below is the full list of L-L League football players from the Class of 2020 headed to play college ball…

Author’s note: Is there a name missing from this list? If so, email jwalk@lnpnews.com

Annville-Cleona:

  • Romeo Varela, Thaddeus Stevens College
  • Junior Bours, Lebanon Valley College

Cedar Crest:

  • Tyler Cruz, Franklin & Marshall College
  • Cade Rambler, Stevenson University
  • Cameron Davis, Stevenson University

Cocalico:

  • Noah Palm, University of New Hampshire
  • Brock Gingrich, University of Delaware
  • Cody Shay, Lebanon Valley College
  • Ronald Zahm, Delaware Valley University

Columbia:

  • Matt McCleary, Delaware Valley University
  • Gabe DaBella, Stevenson University
  • Dale Nell, Thaddeus Stevens College

Donegal:

  • Connor Ruhl, Wilkes University
  • Jacob Shoemaker, Wilkes University

Elco:

  • Erik Williams, Lebanon Valley College
  • Jordan Fernandez, King’s College
  • Austin Martin, Alvernia University

Ephrata:

  • Samuel Knowles, Widener University

Hempfield:

  • Max Hostetter, Sacred Heart University
  • Colin Peters, Washington & Jefferson College
  • Joey Iandolo, Washington & Jefferson College
  • Sam Hess, Thaddeus Stevens College
  • Nick O'Neill, Duquesne University (walk-on)

Lampeter-Strasburg:

  • Michael del Grande, Gettysburg College
  • Christian Garver, Lebanon Valley College
  • Jake Hines, Shippensburg University
  • Jacob Kopelman, Widener University
  • Bryan McKim, Albright College

Lancaster Catholic:

  • Alex Cruz, Lock Haven University
  • Trey Wells, West Chester University
  • Todd Kaufman, Widener University
  • Andrew Miklos, University of Delaware
  • Oliver Klemmer, University of Richmond (hoping to walk-on)

Lebanon:

  • Andrew Bowers, Delaware Valley University

Manheim Central:

  • Evan Simon, Rutgers University
  • Jake Harbach, St. Francis University
  • Ben Wagner, Millersville University
  • Colby Wagner, Millersville University
  • Tyler Hartl, Lebanon Valley College
  • Clay Bedi, Lebanon Valley College
  • Mason Morales, Thaddeus Stevens College

Manheim Township:

  • Harry Kirk, Colgate University
  • Jon Engel, Lafayette College
  • Ben Mann, Yale University
  • Josh Emge, Shippensburg University
  • Sam Emge, Shippensburg University
  • Brett Benjamin, Shippensburg University
  • Nate Carpenter, East Stroudsburg University
  • Mickey Stokes, Lackawanna College
  • Bryce Casey, Widener University
  • Dante Wilson, Alvernia University
  • Jeff Dommel, Thaddeus Stevens College
  • Tim Geyer, Millersville University
  • Matt Mikulka, Gettysburg College
  • Note: Justin Herr, Jaden Floyd and Zach Gerard are joining the United States Marine Corps

McCaskey:

  • Isaiah Thomas, Delaware Valley University
  • Ben Desmairais, Anna Maria College
  • Thyago Alvarez, California University of Pennsylvania
  • Yamere Nixon, Indiana University of Pennsylvania
  • Da'Avionce Rodriguez, Lincoln University
  • Destry Gravely, Jersey Coast Prep Academy
  • Jovan Rodriguez, Jersey Coast Prep Academy

Penn Manor:

  • Josh Gibson, Muhlenberg College
  • Aaron Gale, McDaniel College
  • Jared Musser, Thaddeus Stevens College

Pequea Valley:

  • Michael Beals, sprint football at Mansfield University

Warwick:

  • Trey Glass, Franklin & Marshall College
  • Justin Gerhart, Franklin & Marshall College

Wilson:

  • Adam Vanino, Villanova University (walk-on)
  • Avanti Lockhart, most likely going to Lackawanna College (was being finalized when pandemic lockout occurred)