The District Three girls and boys cross country championship races are slated for Saturday at Big Spring High School in Cumberland County.

A combined total of 130 runners from Lancaster-Lebanon League schools and Lancaster County Class 1A schools will be competing.

Here’s a breakdown on the setup and a look at who will be competing.

Races: There will be a total of six races, made up of a boys race and girls race in Classes 1A, 2A and 3A. Race times are as follows: Class 1A girls at 10 a.m., Class 1A boys at 10:45 a.m., Class 2A girls at 11:45 a.m., Class 2A boys at 12:45 p.m., Class 3A girls at 1:45 p.m. and Class 3A boys at 2:45 p.m.

Medals: The top 10 runners in the Class 1A races will receive a medal, and the top 20 runners in the Class 2A and 3A races will receive a medal.

State bids: State qualifications are also on the line. In Class 1A races, the top team plus the top five runners not on the championship team will qualify for the PIAA championships. In Class 2A races, the top team plus the top six runners not on the championship team will qualify for states. And in Class 3A races, the top team plus the top 12 runners not on the championship team will advance to PIAAs.

Livestream: The races will be livestreamed on Big Spring's Youtube page.

Class 1A girls, 10 a.m.

Annville-Cleona junior Braetan Peters is expected to battle Delone Catholic senior Julia O’Brien for the top spot. Peters was the runner-up in this race a year ago, when she set her personal best time of 19 minutes, 37 seconds on the Big Spring course.

Among those competing will be the Annville-Cleona team (Megan Brophy, Cassi Clemson, Emily Dietz, Emily Maag, Emily Manwiller, Nory Mitchell, Peters, Emma Rexrode), Columbia team (Mallory Conroy, Cassidy Cook and Emily Gambler), Linden Hall seniors Anastasiya Astapenka, Te-ojah Dennison-Morgan and Vienne Warfel, andVeritas Academy freshman Ruth Reeser and senior Ruth Sun.

Class 1A boys, 10:45 a.m.

Two-time district champion Mitchell Brett, now a senior, is back for Kutztown.

Others competing will include Columbia runners James Brady, Owen Broome, Chase Dishongh, Mitchell Dishongh, Aiden Miller, Tanner Ness and Tim Powell, and Veritas Academy sophomore Peter Gao and freshman Christian Wenger

Class 2A girls: 11:45 a.m.

Boiling Springs’ sophomore Peyton Ellis is the favorite. She placed third in last year’s district race, and is this year’s Class 2A Mid-Penn Conference champion.

L-L runners competing include the Lampeter-Strasburg team (Emma Drouillard, Seiah Drouillard, Aubrey Magagna, Jaclyn Martin, Tori Smith, Megan Stratton, Molly Wissler, Morgan Wright), Lancaster Catholic team (Ellie Bomberger, Allie Cellucci, Erin Haldeman, Annalise Kauffman, Meghan Myers, Hannah Postlethwait, Kirsten Resch, Ella Sheaffer), Elco sophomore Isabel Zwally, Lancaster Mennonite senior Jillian Hargraves, Northern Lebanon junior Katelyn Tipton and sophomores Toccoa Boyer, Alyssa Marlowe, Faith Rhoads and Erin Shuey, Octorara freshmen Peyton Demsky and Jessica Ferrara, and Pequea Valley senior Elli Stoltzfus and freshmen Carly Anderson and Caleigh Vincent.

Class 2A boys: 12:45 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim’s Weber Long and York Suburban’s Cole Adams went Nos. 2 and 3 in this race last year. Long is this year’s Class 2A Mid-Penn champion, while Adams is this year’s Class 2A York-Adams champion.

L-S freshman Colin Whitaker, Annville-Cleona senior Jack Tshudy, Lancaster Catholic senior Daniel Myers might also be near the front.

The full list of L-L runners competing: L-S team (Whitaker, Ben Devine, Nathan Eberly, Adiran Elia, David Pritchard, Luke Smith, Parker Stoner, Luka Vranich), Donegal team (Logan Fry, Hunter Gehman, Noah Hinkel, Brock Overlander, Sam Rothstein, John Spackman, Ethan Steck), Annville-Cleona senior Jack Tshudy, Elco sophomore Landen Brubaker, Elco senior Trenton Brubaker, Elco freshman Camden Marquette, Elco junior Nathan Sanchez, Elco junior Jason Whelan, Lancaster Catholic senior Patrick Hyrb, Lancaster Catholic’s Myers and junior Mason Moore and Northern Lebanon junior Damien Fiore.

Class 3A girls: 1:45 p.m.

The favorites are likely Northeastern senior and York-Adams League champion Margaret Carroll and Wilson sophomore and Berks League champ Caryn Rippey. Carroll and Rippey went Nos. 3 and 4 in last year’s district race.

Cedar Crest’s Gwyneth Young was the runner-up in this race a year ago. But missing from that race was Ephrata’s Alyssa Fedorshak, who missed because of season-ending foot surgery after stepping on a sewing needle. Fedorshak is this year’s L-L champ, and her personal-best time of 19:07 came as a freshman on the Big Spring course.

Also potentially in the mix near the front could be Warwick senior Anna Martin, Manheim Township freshman Ava Shirk, McCaskey senior Arielle Breuninger and Elizabethtown senior Maddie Quinn.

Full list of L-L runners: McCaskey team (Elili Ayana, Arielle Breuninger, Milana Breuninger, Corinne Desyon, Naomi Main, Isabella Shertzer, Gabrielle Thiry), Warwick team (Martin, Katie Becker, Rachel Bonner, Sophie Brandwene, Sidoney Freeman, Ella Hartel, Grace Rudder, Alexa Wenger), Cedar Crest’s Young, E-town’s Quinn, Ephrata’s Fedorshak, Hempfield senior Lily Williams and freshmen Hannah Kilheffer, Molly Siebert and Ella Wolfe, Manheim Township’s Shirk and junior Sarah Russo and Penn Manor sophomore Abby Ames.

Class 3A boys: 2:45 p.m.

L-L champion and last year’s district runner-up Graham Thomas, of Penn Manor, is the favorite, alongside Central Dauphin sophomore Timothy Roden and Shippensburg sophomore Jordan Tiday.

Other L-L runners potentially in the mix near the front: Hempfield sophomore Aidan Hodge, McCaskey senior Stephen Schousen, Manheim Township junior Tyler Stevens and Cedar Crest junior Ryan Wolfe.

Full list of L-L runners: Cedar Crest team (Wolfe, Mohamed Abd Elalim, Tommy Bildheiser, Ben Causak, Luke Hinegardner, Ben McElroy, Jake Perhonitch, Miles Weber), Hempfield team (Hodge, Evan Eshleman, Joseph Fahrney, Sam Freedman, Isaiah Hollinger, David Jackson, David Jackson, Christopher Titter, Dale Winand), McCaskey’s Schousen and senior Alex Miller, junior Lachlan McClane and sophomore Ben Blough, Manheim Township’s Stevens and senior Braden Schuyler, Penn Manor’s Thomas and senior Lou Lindsley, Solanco sophomore Anthony Solis and Warwick junior JH Mertz.