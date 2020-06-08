The NCAA recently placed the Millersville University women’s swimming program on a one-year probation and ordered the school to pay a $2,500 fine and vacate records related to fallout from violations committed by former coach Kyle Almoney.

The NCAA Division II Committee on Infractions made its final ruling April 10, a little more than a year after the incoming president of a private swim club once owned by Almoney contacted the university to report a suspicious financial transaction.

According to the decision issued by the committee, Almoney had offered an incoming recruit a scholarship that included $6,000 in housing-related aid. However, the prospect’s academic record did not qualify her for receiving that aid and, after receiving other financial aid, she faced a $3,000 shortfall.

To cover the gap, Almoney knowingly provided an impermissible benefit to the swimmer by wiring $3,000 to the swimmer’s mother on Aug. 22, 2016.

Millersville was informed about the impermissible payment on Feb. 4, 2019, immediately conducted its own investigation and self-reported the violations to the NCAA on Feb. 6, 2019. The committee issued a notice of inquiry March 20, 2019, and both sides have gone back and forth since September in deciding the penalties.

The decision rendered by the committee states that Almoney’s actions violated “ethical conduct, recruiting and financial aid legislation, leading to ineligible competition after the prospect became a student-athlete,” and that “the head coach failed to demonstrate that he promoted an atmosphere for compliance.”

Millersville appealed the one-year probationary period, contending that Almoney acted alone and that the university cooperated during the investigation while maintaining an effective compliance and education program.

But the committee went against those arguments, contending that Millersville was responsible for the conduct of a coach who committed a serious violation.

As part of its punishment, the university must vacate any team wins in which the ineligible student-athlete participated, in addition to the individual records by that student-athlete, who was not named in the report. The report states that the student-athlete competed in 39 dates of competition while ineligible. Millersville sports information director Ethan Hulsey confirmed via text message the violations occurred from the beginning of the 2016-17 season up to the 2019 PSAC championships. Millersville went a combined 9-13 as a team from 2016-17 through the 2018-19 seasons.

The swim program is on a one-year probation period through April 9, 2021. Among many prongs of probation, Millersville must implement an education program on NCAA legislation for all athletic department personnel and inform incoming swimming prospects of the probationary period.

Almoney also accepted a three-year show-cause as part of the committee’s decision, resulting in him being unable to coach an NCAA institution through April 9, 2023.

Almoney resigned from Millersville in September 2018 after 12 years to coach at Saint Francis University. He resigned from Saint Francis after his arrest last February, when he was accused of stealing more than $37,000 from the Marauder Aquatic Club — now known as the Marauder Swim Club — between 2015 and 2017. LNP|LancasterOnline reported in March that Almoney avoided criminal conviction by repaying $37,238.01 in restitution, going on probation for two years, performing 50 hours of community service and paying fines and costs, including $650 for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, a probationary program for first-time offenders that allows participants to expunge their record upon completion.

LNP|LancasterOnline was unable to reach Millersville athletic director Miles Gallagher for comment Sunday.