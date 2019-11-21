And so begins a weekend of field hockey.
Millersville University is hosting the NCAA Division II final four Friday and Sunday, while the Division III final four — which includes Lancaster’s own Franklin & Marshall — will set up shop Saturday and Sunday at Spooky Nook Sports Complex.
Friday’s Division II semifinals at Chryst Field at Biemesderfer Stadium feature West Chester vs. Kutztown at 2 p..m., with Saint Anselm vs. East Stroudsburg to follow at 5 p.m. The championship will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday.
In Division III competition at the Nook, Franklin & Marshall (19-3) will meet Johns Hopkins (19-2) in an 11 a.m. start Saturday, with Middlebury (19-1) vs. Salisbury (20-1) at 2 p.m. Hopkins beat F&M 2-1 Nov. 9 in this year’s Centennial Conference championship game.
Millersville’s chance to host was a deal three years in the making, and the school will also hold the 2021 championships.
The competing teams are staying at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square. There will be a banquet at the Ware Center. And the athletes were set to visit three elementary schools and the Boys and Girls Club as part of an NCAA-led community service project.
“There are a lot of folks that don’t step up for the opportunity, because it is work,’’ NCAA Director of Championships and Alliances Roberta Page told LNP correspondent Jeff Young earlier this month. “But it’s a way for one of our own — a Division II institution, a very good institution — to give back to an awesome championship and showcase what it has to offer.’’
Granted, Millersville itself did not make this year’s final four. However, the Division II tournament is not without Lancaster County representation.
In Friday afternoon’s opener, West Chester (18-1) has one Lancaster-Lebanon League product in sophomore back Autumn Gager (Penn Manor), who has played in nine games for the Golden Rams this year. On the opposing sideline, the Golden Bears (15-6) sport five L-L alums. Senior midfielder Mackenzie Fuhrman (Manheim Township) played in all 21 contests for the Bears, and is third on the team with six goals and eight assists for 20 points. Also having started all 21 for Kutztown is senior midfielder Gabby Hess (Donegal), who has had a goal and an assist. Also on the roster are a trio of freshmen: forward/midfielder Abby Thorius (Lampeter-Strasburg, two goals in seven games played), midfielder Madison Tihansky (Ephrata, six games played) and goalie Cat Wilson (Manheim Township).
In the nightcap, Saint Anselm (19-2) features no players with local connections, but East Stroudsburg (19-2) features three: senior midfielder Sara Ober (Manheim Central), junior back Jada Martin (Conestoga Valley) and junior back/midfielder Hannah Barbush (Manheim Central). All three started all 21 games for ESU. Barbush is third on the team with six goals and two assists for 14 points, and Martin is right behind her with five goals and three assists for 13 points. Ober has had a pair of assists this season.
The Division III tournament features no players with L-L connections.