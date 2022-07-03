Despite never playing basketball in the NBA or for a major college, Anthony Miracola has kept shooting a basketball at the center of his life for almost all his 38 years.

What seems like an obsession looked like practical brilliance Sunday, when Miracola shredded the nets at Spooky Nook Sports Complex on the way to collecting the $100,000 first prize in the inaugural 3-Point Open.

“I shoot a lot,’’ he said. “I shoot so much beyond this (event) that I was pretty prepared for it, but not as prepared as I wanted to be.’’

Miracola beat Mike McGuire of Garden City, N.Y. in the head-to-head final shootout, 31 points to 22.

The best local finisher was Tucker Lescoe, ex-of Cocalico High and Hobart College, who got to the round of 16.

The format was similar to the NBA’s annual three-point contest - 25 shots, five balls in five racks. All five balls in one of the racks, and one in each of the other four, were “money balls,’’ worth two points.

The highest possible total per round in the format is 34. The best any NBA champ has done in the final round under the same format is 28 by Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns in 2019. Steph Curry, the Patron Saint of shooters, has done 27.

(The old NCAA three-point line distance of 20 feet, ¾ inches was used this weekend, not the longer NBA arc.).

It pretty much took rounds in the mid-20s to keep up in Sunday’s second phase of the competition, in which the highest-scoring 64 from Saturday’s shooting faced off in a single-elimination bracket.

Miracola barely survived a double-overtime battle with Ryan Daly, the former St. Joseph’s University guard, in the round of 16. Daly, who played in the NBA Summer League and G League last year, tied Miracola at 26, then at 25 in the first shoot-off, before Miracola won a second extra round, 29-25.

“It was just crazy,’’ Miracola said. “I was stunned that he kept matching me. He’s really good - I felt like I had a tough draw.’’

Miracola, from Temperance, Mich., uses a set shot, releasing the ball from just off his right shoulder. It might not be useful in a game, with defenders, but he holds seven Guinness World Records, including free throws in one minute (67), 3-pointers in one minute (31) and in three minutes (93).

He said he played at a couple of small colleges in the Midwest, and then for the semi-pro Toledo (Ohio) Royal Knights.

“Now I’m kind of retired,’’ he said. “I just take it easy. And shoot a lot.’’

So what will he do with $100,000?

“My wife and I haven’t talked a lot about it,’’ he said. “Maybe we’ll put some money towards the car, or fix some things around the house. We’ll probably invest some. Maybe have some fun with some of it.’’

The 3-point Open is the creation of Schuylkill Countian Jordan Wartman and Korey Gardner, a Cedar Crest grad who lives in Hummelstown. There will definitely be a year two.

The eventual goal is TV coverage, and perhaps an expanded event with four regional shootouts leading to a national championship.

“We were extremely happy with it, and got a lot of good feedback from the shooters,’’ said Gardner. “We put a lot of time and planning into it, and I think it paid off.’’