Jay Camus once made 123 three-pointers in a row. He’s also made 121 in a row and 99 of 100.

It’s all right there, on Camus’ YouTube channel, “Improve Your Jay.’’

Camus, a former guard at St. John’s University, is the leader after one day of the inaugural 3-point Open, a basketball shooting contest with a $100,000 first prize that concludes Sunday at Spooky Nook Sports Complex.

Everyone in the field got two rounds of 25 shots each Saturday, in a format identical to the NBA’s annual three-point contest - balls are arranged in racks of five, with four balls per rack worth one point and a fifth, the “money ball,” worth two points. The exception is one rack of five money balls.

The highest possible score per round is 34 points. Camus didn’t approach his YouTube performance, but he’s at 57 points, 27 in round one and a sizzling 30 in round two.

“You’re used to shooting with a machine and the ball’s coming right at you,’’ said competitor Jeremy Hayes, a former Juniata College guard who played professionally in Mexico, Canada and Italy.

Hayes was disgusted with his own effort, a total of 34 points, although he did make 13 of his last 14.

“It’s all about catching a rhythm,’’ he said.

The contest is the creation of hoop entrepreneurs Jordan Wartman and Korey Gardner, and drew over 100 entries from as far away as Los Angeles and Oakland, Calif.

“Our vision is for it to be televised in future years,’’ said Gardner, a Cedar Crest grad who now lives in the Hummelstown area. “ESPN has some interest in us. They’re watching.’’

Wartman and Gardner are like a lot of folks at the Nook Saturday - riding the wave of basketball’s Steph Curry-ization.

“There are a million dunk contests,’’ Hayes said. “But if you can’t dunk, you can’t enter. Something like this, the average Joe with a ball and a hoop has a chance.’’

Hayes called himself a “basketball influencer.’’ That’s a thing now, apparently - a former player, usually a former pro or college player, making a living as a trainer, shooting coach and by monetizing skill-development content on social media.

That describes Camus, Hayes and Bjorn Broman, who played at mid-major power Winthrop and now works as a trainer/coach for Roman Academy, a basketball-skills lab in Charlotte, N.C.

“Steph started this,’’ Broman said of Curry. “He pulls up as soon as he’s inside half court, and he makes it. Now, eight year-old kids want to do that.’’

Which is why you’d expect to see 10,000 entries shooting for $100,000, except that, 1. There was a $1,000 entry fee (although some sponsors received free entries) and 2. The prize money made college and high school players ineligible.

(There is a legal argument over whether this event fits under the new name, image and likeness rules for college athletes, but event organizers opted not to make that argument in year one.)

The field is sprinkled with names familiar locally and beyond. Tucker Lescoe (57 points, 14th place), the former Cocalico and Hobart College guard, is in the field. So is Sam Light (43, 19th), of Northern Lebanon/Lebanon Valley College.

Hayes and Broman both advanced, Broman with an impressive 29-point second round.

The high 64 scorers from Saturday will be placed in a bracket for a single-elimination tournament of head-to-head shootouts beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Sweet 16 matchups are expected to begin around 2 p.m..