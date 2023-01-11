A four-game losing streak compelled Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology basketball coach Ken Stone to change his club’s lineup and style of play Tuesday.

The experiment worked to the tune of a 90-70 defeat of Williamson Trade at the Bulldogs’ gym.

The changes: moving freshman guard Gabe Mantos-Morales (Conestoga Valley) into the starting lineup, and changing to a very fast tempo dictated by full-court pressure defense.

“We took a look at ourselves over the (semester) break,’’ Stone said. “We decided that playing fast will give us the best chance to win. So we made a little bit of a lineup change and a philosophical change to say, hey, we’re going to press and see how it goes.’’

The Bulldogs forced 13 first-half turnovers. Mantos- Morales didn’t go nuts offensively, but most of his points were in the early, tone-setting period. Stevens forced five straight turnovers and put together a 9-0 run late in the first half to lead 45-29.

This against a team they beat by just three, in a slower, 60-57 game November 30. “It wasn’t picture-perfect from an execution standpoint,’’ Stone said. “But I thought our guys played extremely hard. I don’t know what we shot from the floor, but I thought we got enough possessions to open the game up."

Stone had nine bodies. He used all of them, and they all scored and got into the up-and down flow.

Malik Murphy, a 6-4 sophomore (Susquehanna Township), scored 20. The Dogs also got 16 points from freshman Matt McCleary (Co-lumbia) and 12 from point guard Namir Simmons.

Williamson (3-9) tried to slow Stevens with a zone defense early in the second half. After a couple of get-comfortable possessions, the Bulldogs shot that idea down from the three-point arc. A 15-3 run, culminating in a jumper by Morales, pushed the lead to 60-37.

The rest of the way was a slow, whistle-heavy grind.

“It’s the highs and lows of playing at a faster pace,’’ Stone said. “We’ve got to get them making quicker decisions, smarter decisions.

“We feel like no matter how far a team gets ahead of us, we have a chance to come back, but that means you have a chance to give leads up, too.’’

The Bulldogs are 6-6, 5-4 in the Seaboard Conference with 10 games left and real postseason possibilities. They travel to Northampton, which beat them in Lancaster the first time through the league, at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re still thinking we have a chance to win a championship,’’ Stone said. “But right now, we’re just focusing on what we can control - how we prepare and how we play every game.’’