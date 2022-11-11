Stevens Tech Bulldogs

2021-22: 10-10, 3-6 Seaboard Conference.

Coach: Ken Stone, fourth season (36-35).

Key players lost: Guards Andrew Broadback, Damon Stern and Meleik Crenshaw.

Key returnees: 6-4 Soph. F Malik Murphy, 5-7 Soph. G Namir Simmons, 6-4 Soph. F Chris Sherman.

L-L alumni: 6-1 Fr. G Marcus Benning (McCaskey), 6-5 Fr. F Daivon Edmond Greene (Hempfield), 6-0 Fr. G Gabe Matos, 6-2 Fr. G Matt McCreary (Columbia).

Outlook: To the endless ranks of college sports programs knocked sideways by COVID-19 add Stevens, which has unique issues as both a junior college and a technical school.

In Stone’s first season, the Bulldogs went 17-10 with a veteran group. “Veteran group,’’ is Stevens’ case, means headed out the door, and the extra year of eligibility most college athletes got from the pandemic didn’t matter much at a school that confers two-year degrees.

“I think we ended up losing some guys because of not being able to be as hands-on,’’ said Stone. “And then, we’re a technical college. You put a technical college online, and some kids aren’t going to do as well.’’

Still, the Bulldogs won three of the last four last season, and also lost a one-point game to 25-win Lancaster Bible in January.

They opened this season with a 59-58 defeat of Salem College Nov. 5.

“I think we have nore athleticism than we’ve had since I’ve been here,’’ said Stone, who played at Penn State-Harrisburg and coaches an AAU team, so he’s well-connected in the area for recruiting purposes.

“We have more height than we’ve had. I think this group is pretty versatile. It’s a group that’s going to have to sacrifice for us to be successful.’’

Murphy, a 6-4 swingman type who averaged 14.6 points and eight rebounds with 52 percent shooting last year, scored 17 against Salem.

Benning, from McCaskey, scored 11 in the opebner of 5-of-7 shooting. Sherman grabbed 12 rebounds.

“We have some guys to build from last year, and I’m liking the new guys,’’ said Murphy, who was part of some good high school teams and Susquehanna Township.

“I think the camaraderie (is better). We’re hanging out more. We’re more together.’’

Simmons, the point guard, agreed.

“We all like each other, and I think we believe in each other, kind of like brothers,’’ he said.

Anything else on your mind?

“We’re going to the championship,’’ Simmons said. “That’s what’s on my mind.’’