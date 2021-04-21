George Floyd Officer Trial

People celebrate outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, after the guilty verdicts were announced in the murder trial against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

The sports world reacted to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd.

Here's a sample of the response, including Franklin and Marshall grad Chris Finch head coach of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves talking to his team after their win Tuesday night.

The T-Wolves, who are based in Minneapolis, decided to give the game ball to George Floyd's family.

