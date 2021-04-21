The sports world reacted to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd.

Here's a sample of the response, including Franklin and Marshall grad Chris Finch head coach of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves talking to his team after their win Tuesday night.

The T-Wolves, who are based in Minneapolis, decided to give the game ball to George Floyd's family.

ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 20, 2021

🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 20, 2021

MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark issued the following statement pic.twitter.com/3xmGIM1qem — MLB Players (@MLB_PLAYERS) April 20, 2021

NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following joint statement today: pic.twitter.com/r0XQkLssOb — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2021

I was going to make a celebratory tweet but then I was hit with sadness because we are celebrating something that is clear as day. The fact that so many injustices occurred to make us hold our breath toward this outcome is really telling. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) April 20, 2021

Justice was served today! Thank you God. My heart is still with George Floyd’s family and friends. We can not let this end here, it is far from over. More work must be done! — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) April 20, 2021

The Los Angeles Rams send our deepest condolences to George Floyd’s family. Today’s verdict is accountability, not justice. The fight continues for social justice. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/SGriBpcMsS — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 21, 2021

As an organization, we will not waste this moment. We remain deeply engaged and motivated in advocating for equality and systemic change. pic.twitter.com/scCh7VUcso — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 21, 2021