This Space hasn’t weighed in on a sports argument for a while, and the NBA MVP debate is a good candidate for several reasons.

Three players - the Sixers’ Joel Embid, Nikola Jokic of Denver, and Giannis Antetokounmpo - are having legitimate MVP seasons, which almost never happens. In a normal year, any of the three would be no-brainer MVPs.

All three candidates are “bigs,’’ which seems nearly impossible in the modern NBA. All three sail over the, “imagine their teams without them,’’ hurdle.

The debate is blessedly free of the narratives about narratives media members have often concocted to talk themselves into not voting for Lebron James or Barry Bonds year after year.

Some of the base numbers these three have thrown off, while not necessarily decisive in the debate, are remarkable enough to mention.

Giannis averaged 29.9 points on .553 percent shooting with 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Embiid averaged 30.6, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Jokic: 27.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 7.9 assists

Embiid is the first true center to lead the league in scoring since Shaq. He is now the all-time NBA career leader - ahead of Wilt, ahead of Jordan, ahead of Kareem - in points per minute played.

Jokic is the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season. Giannis won the MVP in 2020, and his overall numbers are, if anything, slightly better this year.

The deeper you go into the numbers, the more Jokic rises. He’s the best, of the three and in the league, in win shares and player efficiency rating. He played nearly 200 minutes more than Embiid and nearly 300 more than Giannis; being on the floor, especially in the time management era, has to factor into value.

As great as Embiid is, his field-goal percentage (.499) and assist-to-turnover ratio (4.2-to-3.1) are ordinary by these standards.

Embiid might have the most impact of the three defensively, but the defensive metrics say he and Jokic are even. I don’t trust individual defensive metrics that much, but it seems to me, watching the Sixers all winter, that Embiid has not been quite the force on that end he’s been in the past.

That may be because Embiid’s offensive responsibility is so great, but nobody’s offensive responsibility is greater than Jokic’s.

Both the Sixers and Bucks won 51 games, the Nuggets 48. Giannis did it with an elite point guard (Jrue Holiday) and shooting guard (Khris Middleton) and an overall group that has won a title.

Ultimately, this is what eliminates Giannis - all three players carried their teams about equally far, but Jokic and Embiid had heavier loads.

Embiid did it without Ben Simmons and wading through all the crap Simmons’ absence created. Jokic did it in the utter absence of his team’s second- and third-best players, Michael Porter, Jr. and Jamal Murray.

All three candidates’ teams would have been a mess without them, but the 2022 Nuggets with Jokic wouldn’t have won the G League. They might not have won the Big 12 Conference.

On the other hand - and now we’re way down the rabbit hole - Embiid soldiered through a different type of mess than Jokic didn’t.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe: “Perhaps Philly endured the more unusual and potentially destabilizing turmoil. Injuries happen. Indefinite superstar boycotts don't. Jokic didn't face endless questions about Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.”

Lowe voted for Jokic, though.

Which brings us to the mic-drop metric: Denver outscored opponents by 8.4 points per 100 possessions with Jokic on the floor, and were outscored by 7.9 when he wasn’t. Which is to say that per possession, Denver was the best team in the league with Jokic and the worst without him.

Now that’s an MVP.